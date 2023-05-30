JOYY Turns To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - JOYY Inc. (YY), formerly known as YY Inc, reported that its net income attributable to controlling interest of the company for the first quarter of 2023 was US$28.0 million, compared to net loss of US$27.5 million last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders was US$49.9 million, compared to US$20.9 million in the prior year.

Net revenues were US$583.6 million, down from US$623.8 million in the previous year.

