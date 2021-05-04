JOYY Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of JOYY Inc (Symbol: YY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $92.83, changing hands as low as $89.21 per share. JOYY Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YY's low point in its 52 week range is $50.71 per share, with $148.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.83.

