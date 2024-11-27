Joyy reports Q3 revenue $558.7M, consensus $564.67M

Ting Li, chairperson and CEO of Joyy (YY), commented, “We continued to execute effectively on our strategic priorities during the third quarter, cultivating our global social and content ecosystem, and enhancing our global operational capabilities and efficiencies, which yielded solid results. Our group’s GAAP and non-GAAP operating income were US$16.4 million and US$34.9 million, respectively, up by 623.5% and 16.4% on a quarterly basis. During the third quarter, we continued to cultivate long-term initiatives that will further diversify our revenue streams. Our Group non-livestreaming revenue grew by 13.1% to US$119.2 million quarter over quarter, contributing 21.3% of total revenues. Looking ahead, we remain focused on enhancing user experiences through product innovation, further diversifying our revenue streams, and advancing operational excellence across our global footprint. Supported by our strong cash flow and healthy financial position, we are well-positioned to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and create enduring value for our shareholders.”

