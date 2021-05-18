JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Is Using Debt Safely

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is JOYY's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 JOYY had CN¥5.82b of debt, an increase on CN¥5.57b, over one year. However, it does have CN¥23.2b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of CN¥17.4b.

How Healthy Is JOYY's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:YY Debt to Equity History May 18th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, JOYY had liabilities of CN¥6.16b due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥5.94b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥23.2b and CN¥1.26b worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has CN¥12.4b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that JOYY has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that JOYY has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if JOYY can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, JOYY reported revenue of CN¥13b, which is a gain of 104%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. So its pretty obvious shareholders are hoping for more growth!

So How Risky Is JOYY?

Although JOYY had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of CN¥2.4b. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. Keeping in mind its 104% revenue growth over the last year, we think there's a decent chance the company is on track. We'd see further strong growth as an optimistic indication. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that JOYY is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

