JOYY Inc. (YY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

JOYY Inc. (YY) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.308 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased YY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $86.55, the dividend yield is .36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of YY was $86.55, representing a -12.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.35 and a 109.43% increase over the 52 week low of $41.33.

YY is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). YY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.19. Zacks Investment Research reports YY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.81%, compared to an industry average of 4.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the YY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to YY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have YY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CQQQ with an increase of 44.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of YY at 3.57%.

