JOYY Inc. (YY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

JOYY Inc. (YY) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.507 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased YY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that YY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $71.94, the dividend yield is 2.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of YY was $71.94, representing a -51.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $148.88 and a 2.33% increase over the 52 week low of $70.30.

YY is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Accenture plc (ACN) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). YY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15.22. Zacks Investment Research reports YY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 101.38%, compared to an industry average of 6.9%.

