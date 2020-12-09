JOYY Inc. (YY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

JOYY Inc. (YY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.507 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased YY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 63.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $86.15, the dividend yield is 2.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of YY was $86.15, representing a -20.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $108.21 and a 108.46% increase over the 52 week low of $41.33.

YY is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). YY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.85. Zacks Investment Research reports YY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -14.52%, compared to an industry average of 20.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the YY Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to YY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have YY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

Global X Funds Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF (CHIC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CQQQ with an increase of 17.03% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of YY at 3.5%.

