JOYY Inc. (YY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

JOYY Inc. (YY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.507 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased YY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that YY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.58, the dividend yield is 4.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of YY was $47.58, representing a -68.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $148.88 and a 21.66% increase over the 52 week low of $39.11.

YY is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Accenture plc (ACN) and SAP SE (SAP). YY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.09. Zacks Investment Research reports YY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 90.37%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

