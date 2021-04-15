JOYY Inc. (YY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 16, 2021

JOYY Inc. (YY) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.507 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased YY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.59% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of YY was $97.92, representing a -34.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $148.88 and a 93.1% increase over the 52 week low of $50.71.

YY is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). YY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.53. Zacks Investment Research reports YY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 108.03%, compared to an industry average of 7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the YY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to YY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have YY as a top-10 holding:

Global X Funds Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF (CHIC)

Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CQQQ with an increase of 2.09% over the last 100 days. CHIC has the highest percent weighting of YY at 3.95%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.