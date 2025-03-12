JOYY Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

JOYY Inc. will announce Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on March 19, 2025, with a subsequentearnings call

JOYY Inc. has announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 19, 2025, after the U.S. market closes. Following the release, the company's management will hold anearnings conference callat 9:00 PM Eastern Time on the same day. Interested participants can pre-register for the call to receive dial-in information and a unique PIN. A live and archived webcast will be accessible on JOYY's investor relations website, with the audio replay available until March 27, 2025. JOYY operates various social products aimed at enriching lives through technology and has been listed on NASDAQ since 2012.

Potential Positives

JOYY Inc. will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, providing transparency and updates to investors.

The company is hosting anearnings conference call offering an opportunity for direct engagement between management and investors, which can foster investor trust and confidence.

JOYY Inc. maintains its listing on NASDAQ since November 2012, indicating a long-standing presence in the public market.

Potential Negatives

There is no information or data provided in the press release that could lead to investor reassurance or confidence, as it lacks a preview of the expected financial results or any specific highlights of performance.

FAQ

When will JOYY Inc. release its Q4 and full year 2024 financial results?

JOYY Inc. will release its financial results on March 19, 2025, after the U.S. market closes.

What time is theearnings conference callscheduled?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 19, 2025.

How can I register for the JOYYearnings conference call

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the provided link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046092-8k1rgs.html.

Where can I find the archived webcast of theearnings call

The archived webcast will be available on JOYY's investor relations website at https://ir.joyy.com.

What is JOYY Inc.'s mission as a company?

JOYY Inc. aims to enrich lives through technology by operating various social products and fostering a vibrant user community.

$YY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $YY stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”), a global technology company, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after the U.S. market closes on March 19, 2025.





The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 (9:00 AM Singapore/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, March 20, 2025). Details for the conference call are as follows:









Event Title:





JOYY Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call









Conference ID:





#10046092





















All participants may use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique PIN by email.







PRE-REGISTER LINK:







https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046092-8k1rgs.html









A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at



https://ir.joyy.com



.





The replay will be accessible through March 27, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:









United States:





1-855-883-1031









Singapore:









800-101-3223













Hong Kong:





800-930-639









Conference ID:





#10046092























About JOYY Inc.







JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for multiplayer social networking, an instant messaging product, and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY’s ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.







Investor Relations Contact







JOYY Inc.





Jane Xie/Maggie Yan





Email:



joyy-ir@joyy.com







ICR, LLC





Robin Yang





Email:



joyy@icrinc.com





