JOYY Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Decline and Focus on Diversification Strategy

JOYY Inc. reported Q1 2025 revenues of $494.4 million and a net income of $45.4 million, reflecting strategic business adjustments.

JOYY Inc. announced its unaudited financial results for Q1 2025, reporting net revenues of $494.4 million, a decline from $564.6 million in Q1 2024. The company achieved net income from continuing operations of $45.4 million, slightly up from $45.3 million a year prior. Operationally, JOYY saw a decrease in global average mobile monthly active users to 260.4 million, impacted by refined sales and marketing strategies. In contrast, non-livestreaming revenues grew by 25.3% year-over-year, now constituting nearly 25% of total revenues. JOYY remains committed to shareholder value through dividend distributions and share repurchases, announcing a dividend of $0.94 per ADS. The company is optimistic about future growth, especially from its non-livestreaming sectors and innovations in AI-driven advertising. For Q2 2025, JOYY projects revenues between $499 million and $519 million, reflecting its strategic outlook amidst varying market conditions.

Potential Positives

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $494.4 million, while non-livestreaming revenues reached $123.0 million, reflecting a 25.3% year-over-year increase, highlighting a successful diversification strategy.

Operating income increased significantly by 244.5% year-over-year, reaching $12.2 million, indicating improved operational efficiency.

The company returned approximately $49.1 million in dividends and repurchased about $22.5 million of shares, demonstrating a commitment to shareholder value.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest was $45.4 million, slightly higher than the previous year's figure, indicating stable profitability amidst market challenges.

Potential Negatives

Net revenues decreased significantly from US$564.6 million in Q1 2024 to US$494.4 million in Q1 2025, indicating potential declining business performance.

Average mobile monthly active users (MAUs) dropped from 277.3 million in Q1 2024 to 260.4 million in Q1 2025, which may suggest diminishing user engagement and interest.

Total number of paying users for BIGO decreased from 1.67 million in Q1 2024 to 1.45 million in Q1 2025, indicating challenges in monetizing the user base.

FAQ

What were JOYY's net revenues in Q1 2025?

JOYY's net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were US$494.4 million.

How did net income change from Q1 2024 to Q1 2025?

Net income from continuing operations rose slightly from US$45.3 million to US$45.4 million.

What was the year-over-year change in mobile MAUs for JOYY?

Global average mobile MAUs decreased from 277.3 million to 260.4 million year-over-year.

What is the forecast for JOYY's net revenues in Q2 2025?

JOYY expects net revenues to be between US$499 million and US$519 million in Q2 2025.

What was the total distributing value of JOYY's declared dividends?

JOYY declared a total of approximately US$600 million in cash dividends from 2025 to 2027.

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: JOYY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”), a global technology company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025.







First Quarter 2025





Financial Highlights





1











Net revenues



were US$494.4 million, compared to US$564.6 million in the corresponding period of 2024.



were US$494.4 million, compared to US$564.6 million in the corresponding period of 2024.





Net





income from continuing operations





attributable to controlling interest of JOYY





2



was US$45.4 million, compared to US$45.3 million in the corresponding period of 2024.



was US$45.4 million, compared to US$45.3 million in the corresponding period of 2024.





Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY





3



was US$63.2 million, compared to US$67.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024.









First Quarter 2025





Operational Highlights















Global average mobile MAUs





4



was 260.4 million, compared to 277.3 million in the corresponding period of 2024, primarily due to the Company’s optimization of overall sales and marketing strategies to be more focused on return-on-investment and disciplined spending on advertising across various product lines.



was 260.4 million, compared to 277.3 million in the corresponding period of 2024, primarily due to the Company’s optimization of overall sales and marketing strategies to be more focused on return-on-investment and disciplined spending on advertising across various product lines.





Average mobile MAUs of Bigo Live



was 28.9 million, compared to 37.1 million in the corresponding period of 2024.



was 28.9 million, compared to 37.1 million in the corresponding period of 2024.





Average mobile MAUs of Likee



was 30.2 million, compared to 37.5 million in the corresponding period of 2024.



was 30.2 million, compared to 37.5 million in the corresponding period of 2024.





Average mobile MAUs of Hago



was 3.3 million, compared to 4.5 million in the corresponding period of 2024.



was 3.3 million, compared to 4.5 million in the corresponding period of 2024.





Total number of paying users of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo)





5



was 1.45 million, compared to 1.67 million in the corresponding period of 2024.



was 1.45 million, compared to 1.67 million in the corresponding period of 2024.





Average revenue per paying user, or ARPPU, of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo)





6



was US$221.6, compared to US$235.4 in the corresponding period of 2024.







Ms. Ting Li, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of JOYY, commented, “In the first quarter of 2025, we recorded net revenues of $494.4 million, with our non-livestreaming revenues reaching $123.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.3%. Non-livestreaming revenues now account for 24.9% of our group’s net revenues for the first time, marking a significant milestone in our diversification strategy. We achieved GAAP and non-GAAP operating profits of $12.2 million and $31.0 million, respectively, representing year-over-year increases of 244.5% and 24.9%, respectively. Meanwhile, we continued our commitment to returning value to shareholders by distributing approximately $49.1 million in dividends and repurchasing approximately $22.5 million worth of shares from January 1, 2025 through May 23, 2025.”





“As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of our operations, we have evolved beyond social entertainment, steadily fostering a multifaceted ecosystem. Our multi-engine growth strategy is yielding clear results, with our core livestreaming business achieving consistent profitability, and our programmatic advertising platform BIGO Ads demonstrating strong growth momentum which is fueled by our AI-driven innovations in user insights, intelligent creative development and precise targeting. We expect these advances to further strengthen our competitive advantages and position our non-livestreaming businesses to become JOYY’s second growth engine. With a clear focus on value-accretive organic growth, we are confident that we will deliver lasting value and enhanced returns for our shareholders in the long-term.”







First Quarter 2025





Financial Results











NET REVENUES









Net revenues were US$494.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to US$564.6 million in the corresponding period of 2024.





Live streaming revenues were US$371.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to US$466.4 million in the corresponding period of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the decline in the number of paying users and ARPPU of BIGO, as well as adjustments to the interactive features of our non-core audio livestreaming products to enhance compliance.





Other revenues increased by 25.3% to US$123.0 million in the first quarter of 2025 from US$98.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024, primarily due to the substantial growth of our advertising revenues.









COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT









Cost of revenues decreased by 14.5% to US$315.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 from US$369.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024. BIGO’s cost of revenues decreased by 15.1% to US$279.1 million, primarily driven by a US$45.0 million decrease in revenue-sharing fees and content costs. All other’s cost of revenues decreased by 9.8% to US$36.7 million, mainly due to a US$3.6 million decrease in revenue-sharing fees and content costs, which was in line with the decrease in live streaming revenues within the All other segment.





Gross profit was US$178.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to US$195.4 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Gross margin was 36.1% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 34.6% in the corresponding period of 2024.









OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME









Operating expenses were US$167.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to US$195.4 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Among the operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses decreased to US$72.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 from US$94.6 million in the corresponding period of 2024, as we optimized overall sales and marketing strategies across various social products to be more focused on return-on-investment and user acquisition effectiveness. Research and development expenses decreased to US$62.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 from US$69.0 million in the corresponding period of 2024, primarily due to decreases in salary and welfare of US$3.9 million and share-based compensation expenses of US$1.3 million.





Operating income was US$12.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to operating income of US$3.5 million in the corresponding period of 2024, representing a 244.5% year-over-year increase. Operating income margin was 2.5% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to operating income margin of 0.6% in the corresponding period of 2024.





Non-GAAP operating income



7



was US$31.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to US$24.8 million in the corresponding period of 2024, representing a 24.9% year-over-year increase. Non-GAAP operating income margin



8



was 6.3% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 4.4% in the corresponding period of 2024.









NET INCOME









Net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY was US$45.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to US$45.3 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Net income margin was 9.2% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income margin of 8.0% in the corresponding period of 2024.





Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY was US$63.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to US$67.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Non-GAAP net income margin



9



was 12.8% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to non-GAAP net income margin of 11.9% in the corresponding period of 2024.









NET INCOME PER ADS









Diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS



1





0



was US$0.84 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to US$0.69 in the corresponding period of 2024.





Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS



1





1



was US$1.18 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to US$1.02 in the corresponding period of 2024, up by 15.7% year over year.









BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS









As of March 31, 2025, the Company had net cash



1





2



of US$3,385.9 million, compared with US$3,275.9 million as of December 31, 2024. For the first quarter of 2025, net cash from operating activities was US$58.0 million.









SHARES OUTSTANDING









As of March 31, 2025, the Company had a total of 1,037.5 million common shares outstanding, representing the equivalent of 51.9 million ADSs assuming the conversion of all common shares into ADSs.







Business Outlook







For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects net revenues to be between US$499 million and US$519 million. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market, operational conditions and business strategies, which are subject to changes, particularly as to the potential impact from increasing macroeconomic uncertainties.







Share Repurchase Programs







Pursuant to the Company's up-to-US$300 million share repurchase program authorized in March 2025, which is effective till the end of 2027, the Company had repurchased 0.56 million ADSs for an aggregate consideration of US$22.5 million on the open market as of May 23, 2025.







Quarterly Dividend Program







On March 19, 2025, the board of directors authorized a quarterly dividend program from 2025 to 2027, under which a total of approximately US$600 million in cash will be distributed on a quarterly basis over the three-year period. Pursuant to this quarterly dividend program, the board of directors has accordingly declared a dividend of US$0.94 per ADS, or US$0.047 per common share, for the second quarter of 2025, which is expected to be paid on July 3, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 23, 2025. The ex-dividend date will be June 23, 2025.







Conference Call Information







The Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, May 26, 2025 (9:00 AM Singapore/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, May 27, 2025). Details for the conference call are as follows:





Event Title: JOYY Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call





Conference ID: #10047454





All participants may use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique PIN by email.





PRE-REGISTER LINK:



https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10047454-su0roj.html







A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.joyy.com.





The replay will be accessible through June 3, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:









United States:





1-855-883-1031









Singapore:





800-101-3223









Hong Kong:





800-930-639









Conference ID:





#10047454























About JOYY Inc.







JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. With a diversified product portfolio spanning live streaming, short-form videos, casual games, instant messaging, and emerging initiatives like advertising, JOYY has evolved beyond social entertainment into a multifaceted ecosystem powered by AI and data-driven technologies. Headquartered in Singapore and operating across the globe, JOYY has fostered a vibrant user community through its localized strategies. JOYY’s ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as JOYY’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JOYY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JOYY’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JOYY’s goals and strategies; JOYY’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the global online communication social platform market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; JOYY’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in global economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. A more detailed and full discussion of those risks and other potential risks is included in JOYY’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JOYY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward- looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). JOYY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) margin attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY, and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures adjusted from the most comparable U.S. GAAP results. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations is net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments (referring to share of income (loss) from equity method investments resulting from non-recurring or non-cash items of the equity method investments), gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, and income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders, gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. After the non-GAAP adjustment, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interests of JOYY is equal to the non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per ADS is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders and gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by the above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income (loss) for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release.







Investor Relations Contact







JOYY Inc.





Investor Relations





Email: joyy-ir@joyy.com







1



On November 16, 2020, the Company entered into definitive agreements with affiliates of Baidu, Inc. (“Baidu”), subsequently amended on February 7, 2021. Pursuant to the agreements, Baidu would acquire JOYY’s video-based entertainment live streaming business in mainland China, which the Company refers to as YY Live, including the YY mobile app, the YY.com website and the YY PC app, among others, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$3.6 billion in cash, subject to certain adjustments. Subsequently, the sale was substantially completed as of February 8, 2021, with certain matters remaining to be completed, including necessary regulatory approvals from government authorities. As a result, YY Live’s historical results were presented in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations and the Company ceased consolidation of YY Live’s business since February 8, 2021. On February 25, 2025, the Company entered into agreements with Baidu and closed the sale of YY Live to Baidu for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$2.1 billion in cash. The Company previously received approximately US$1.86 billion in February 2021. On February 25, 2025, the Company received additional cash consideration of approximately US$240 million. Gain from disposal of YY Live amounted to approximately US$1.9 billion, which was reported as part of the net income from discontinued operations in the first quarter of 2025.





The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated. For the avoidance of confusion, the continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, as presented in this press release, primarily consisted of BIGO segment (primarily including Bigo Live, Likee and imo) and the All other segment.







2



Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations less net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified non-controlling interest shareholders.







3



Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments which refer to those similar non-GAAP reconciling items of the Company, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds amortization to face value, income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. These adjustments amounted to US$17.8 million and US$21.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.







4



Refers to average mobile monthly active users of the social entertainment platforms operated by the Company, including Bigo Live, Likee, imo and Hago. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company’s mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.







5



The number of paying users during a given period is calculated as the cumulative number of registered user accounts that have purchased virtual items or other products and services on Bigo Live, Likee or imo at least once during the relevant period.







6



Average revenue per user is calculated by dividing our total revenues from live streaming on Bigo Live, Likee and imo during a given period by the number of paying users for the Company’s live streaming services on these platforms for that period.







7



Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.







8



Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.







9



Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues.







10



ADS refers to American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income (loss) per ADS is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.







11



Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) from continuing operations per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per ADS. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.







12



Net cash is calculated as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, restricted short-term deposits, short-term investments, long-term deposits and held-to-maturity investments, less convertible bonds and short-term and long-term loans.



















JOYY INC.

















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)



























































December 31,













March 31,





























2024













2025



























US$









US$















Assets

































Current assets



































Cash and cash equivalents









444,761









801,476

















Restricted cash and cash equivalents









371,332









47,122

















Short-term deposits









1,061,011









987,097

















Restricted short-term deposits









20,722









67,968

















Short-term investments









288,589









368,913

















Accounts receivable, net









121,861









128,705

















Amounts due from related parties









467









144

















Prepayments and other current assets



(1)











247,538









191,094















































Total current assets











2,556,281









2,592,519















































Non-current assets



































Long-term deposits and held-to-maturity investments









1,124,308









1,149,578

















Deferred tax assets









2,563









2,565

















Investments









530,685









531,068

















Property and equipment, net









499,723









508,797

















Land use rights, net









303,115









301,332

















Intangible assets, net









277,257









263,488

















Right-of-use assets, net









20,457









19,519

















Goodwill









2,194,324









2,194,313

















Other non-current assets









19,084









20,776















































Total non-current assets











4,971,516









4,991,436















































Total assets











7,527,797









7,583,955















































































Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity

































Current liabilities



































Short-term loans









34,853









36,273

















Accounts payable









84,015









74,541

















Deferred revenue









66,813









65,398

















Advances from customers









4,031









6,663

















Income taxes payable









78,304









81,557

















Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities



(1)











2,393,923









584,911

















Amounts due to related parties









1,378









1,201

















Lease liabilities due within one year









10,775









9,849















































Total current liabilities











2,674,092









860,393















































Non-current liabilities



































Lease liabilities









9,948









9,822

















Deferred revenue









12,635









11,782

















Deferred tax liabilities









47,631









49,132















































Total non-current liabilities











70,214









70,736















































Total liabilities











2,744,306









931,129































































































JOYY INC.

















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)















(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)



























































December 31,













March 31,





























2024













2025



























US$









US$















































Mezzanine equity











23,733













24,133



















































Shareholders’ equity



































Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 714,663,197 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 711,034,170 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025, respectively)









7













7





















Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 326,509,555 and 326,509,555 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively)









3













3





















Treasury shares (US$0.00001 par value; 603,177,267 and 606,806,294 shares held as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively)









(1,223,186)













(1,233,293)





















Additional paid-in capital









3,345,536













3,350,865





















Statutory reserves









40,500













36,148





















Retained earnings









2,796,745













4,672,979





















Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(247,615)













(240,710)



















































Total JOYY Inc.’s shareholders’ equity











4,711,990













6,585,999

















































Non-controlling interests









47,768













42,694



















































Total shareholders’ equity











4,759,758













6,628,693



















































Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity











7,527,797













7,583,955

















































































(1)





JOYY has ceased consolidation of YY Live business since February 8, 2021 and classified and presented all the related assets and liabilities related to YY Live business on a net basis within prepayments and other current assets. The consideration received by the Company to date remains within cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, and short-term deposits. Correspondingly, the advanced payments received has been recorded as accrued liabilities and other current liabilities on our consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2024. On February 25, 2025, the Company entered into agreements with Baidu and closed the sale of YY Live to Baidu.







































JOYY INC.













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)























































Three Months Ended

























March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

























2024













2024













2025























US$









US$









US$















Net revenues







































Live streaming



(1)











466,391













422,418













371,348

















Others









98,169













127,028













123,003























































Total net revenues











564,560













549,446













494,351





















































Cost of revenues



(2)











(369,197)













(345,663)













(315,736)























































Gross profit











195,363













203,783













178,615























































Operating expenses



(2)









































Research and development expenses









(69,039)













(67,485)













(62,426)

















Sales and marketing expenses









(94,638)













(67,040)













(72,131)

















General and administrative expenses









(31,743)













(44,015)













(32,690)

















Goodwill impairment









-













(454,935)













-























































Total operating expenses











(195,420)













(633,475)













(167,247)





















































Other income









3,600













1,839













839























































Operating income (loss)











3,543













(427,853)













12,207





















































Interest expenses









(2,136)













(312)













(106)

















Interest income and investment income









48,927













38,860













39,387

















Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net









768













9,613













(761)

















Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments









985













(3,011)













705























































Income (loss) before income tax expenses











52,087













(382,703)













51,432





















































Income tax expenses









(4,537)













(41)













(5,211)























































Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes











47,550













(382,744)













46,221





















































Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes









(7,395)













(3,793)













(3,318)























































Net income (loss) from continuing operations











40,155













(386,537)













42,903























































Gain on disposal of YY Live







(3)













-













-













1,875,921























































Net income (loss)











40,155













(386,537)













1,918,824





















































Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified non-controlling interest shareholders









5,131













82,392













2,499























































Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.











45,286













(304,145)













1,921,323























































Including





：









































Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.











45,286













(304,145)













45,402



















Gain on disposal of YY Live







(3)













-













-













1,875,921





















































Accretion of subsidiaries’ redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value









(347)













(347)













(347)























































Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.











44,939













(304,492)













1,920,976



























































Including:









































Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.











44,939













(304,492)













45,055



















Gain on disposal of YY Live







(3)













-













-













1,875,921







































































JOYY INC.













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)











(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)























































Three Months Ended

























March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

























2024













2024













2025























US$









US$









US$



















































Net income (loss) per ADS







































——Basic









0.73









(5.67)













36.09













Continuing operations









0.73









(5.67)













0.85













Discontinued operations









-









-













35.24













——Diluted









0.69









(5.67)













35.72













Continuing operations









0.69









(5.67)













0.84













Discontinued operations









-









-













34.88



















































Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income (loss) per ADS







































——Basic









61,783,347









53,737,863













53,237,127













——Diluted









67,152,622









53,737,863













53,780,111





















































































(1) Revenues by geographical areas were as follows:























































Three Months Ended

























March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

























2024













2024













2025























US$









US$









US$

















































Developed countries and regions









291,036









302,911













277,615













Middle East









87,458









77,708













66,651













Mainland China









59,801









53,221













48,385













Southeast Asia and others









126,265









115,606













101,700

















































Note: Developed countries and region mainly included the United States of America, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Great Britain. Middle East mainly included Saudi Arabia and other countries located in the region. Southeast Asia and others mainly included Indonesia, Vietnam and rest of the world.













































(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:























































Three Months Ended

























March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

























2024













2024













2025























US$









US$









US$

















































Cost of revenues









663









295













635













Research and development expenses









3,392









2,774













2,138













Sales and marketing expenses









131









183













229













General and administrative expenses









1,942









2,554













2,235

















































(3) Gain from disposal of YY Live amounted to approximately US$1.9 billion, which was reported as part of the net income from discontinued operations in the first quarter of 2025.































JOYY INC.













UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS











(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)























































Three Months Ended

























March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

























2024













2024













2025























US$









US$









US$

















































Operating income (loss)









3,543













(427,853)













12,207

















Share-based compensation expenses









6,128













5,806













5,237

















Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions









15,132













13,540













13,540

















Impairment of goodwill and investments









-













454,935













-























































Non-GAAP operating income













24,803

















46,428

















30,984



























































































Net income (loss) from continuing operations









40,155













(386,537)













42,903

















Share-based compensation expenses









6,128













5,806













5,237

















Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions









15,132













13,540













13,540

















Impairment of goodwill and investments









-













454,935













-

















(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments









(985)













3,011













(705)

















Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value









237













-













-

















Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments









(2,222)













(427)













(1,404)

















Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments









4,434













3,802













1,887























































Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations













62,879

















94,130

















61,458



























































































Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.









44,939













(304,492)













45,055

















Share-based compensation expenses









6,128













5,806













5,237

















Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions









15,132













13,540













13,540

















Impairment of goodwill and investments









-













454,935













-

















(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments









(985)













3,011













(705)

















Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value









237













-













-

















Accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders









347













347













347

















Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments









(2,222)













(427)













(1,404)

















Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments









4,434













3,802













1,887

















Non-GAAP adjustments for net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders









(806)













(80,434)













(761)























































Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY Inc.













67,204

















96,088

















63,196

































































































































Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations









































per ADS







































——Basic









1.09













1.79













1.19

















——Diluted









1.02













1.77













1.18























































Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per ADS







































——Basic









61,783,347













53,737,863













53,237,127

















——Diluted









67,152,622













54,263,057













53,780,111







































































JOYY INC.

















UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT















(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)



























































Three Months Ended





















March 31, 2025





























































BIGO













All other













Elimination



(1)















Total



















US$









US$









US$









US$















Net revenues











































Live streaming





351,598













19,750













-













371,348

















Others





80,263













43,185













(445)













123,003



























































Total net revenues







431,861













62,935













(445)













494,351

























































Cost of revenues



(2)







(279,100)













(36,720)













84













(315,736)



























































Gross profit







152,761













26,215













(361)













178,615



























































Operating expenses



(2)













































Research and development expenses





(40,380)













(22,310)













264













(62,426)

















Sales and marketing expenses





(52,113)













(20,047)













29













(72,131)

















General and administrative expenses





(13,886)













(18,872)













68













(32,690)



























































Total operating expenses







(106,379)













(61,229)













361













(167,247)

























































Other income





431













408













-













839



























































Operating income (loss)







46,813













(34,606)













-













12,207

























































Interest expenses





(799)













(33)













726













(106)

















Interest income and investment income





12,917













27,196













(726)













39,387

















Foreign currency exchange losses, net





(522)













(239)













-













(761)

















Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments





753













(48)













-













705



























































Income (loss) before income tax (expenses) benefits







59,162













(7,730)













-













51,432

























































Income tax (expenses) benefits





(5,956)













745













-













(5,211)



























































Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes







53,206













(6,985)













-













46,221

























































Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes





-













(3,318)













-













(3,318)



























































Net income (loss) from continuing operations







53,206













(10,303)













-













42,903

































(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and All other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and All other segments.





















































(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:































































Three Months Ended





























March 31, 2025





































































BIGO













All other













Total



























US$









US$









US$





















































Cost of revenues













363









272









635













Research and development expenses













852









1,286









2,138













Sales and marketing expenses













80









149









229













General and administrative expenses













441









1,794









2,235







































































JOYY INC.

















UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT















(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)



































































Three Months Ended





























March 31, 2025





































































BIGO













All other













Total



























US$









US$









US$





















































Operating income (loss)













46,813













(34,606)













12,207

















Share-based compensation expenses













1,736













3,501













5,237

















Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions













8,950













4,590













13,540



























































Non-GAAP operating income (loss)















57,499













(26,515)













30,984

































































































Net income (loss) from continuing operations













53,206













(10,303)













42,903

















Share-based compensation expenses













1,736













3,501













5,237

















Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions













8,950













4,590













13,540

















(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments













(753)













48













(705)

















Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments













(650)













(754)













(1,404)

















Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments













-













1,887













1,887



























































Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations















62,489













(1,031)













61,458



























































































































































JOYY INC.





















UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT



















(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)



































































Three Months Ended

























December 31, 2024





































































BIGO













All other













Elimination



(1)















Total























US$









US$









US$









US$



















Net revenues















































Live streaming





400,281













22,137













-













422,418





















Others





79,693













47,738













(403)













127,028



































































Total net revenues







479,974













69,875













(403)













549,446

































































Cost of revenues



(2)







(304,926)













(40,822)













85













(345,663)



































































Gross profit







175,048













29,053













(318)













203,783



































































Operating expenses



(2)

















































Research and development expenses





(43,641)













(24,072)













228













(67,485)





















Sales and marketing expenses





(44,990)













(22,076)













26













(67,040)





















General and administrative expenses





(17,025)













(27,054)













64













(44,015)





















Goodwill impairment





-













(454,935)













-













(454,935)



































































Total operating expenses







(105,656)













(528,137)













318













(633,475)

































































Other income





398













1,441













-













1,839



































































Operating income (loss)







69,790













(497,643)













-













(427,853)

































































Interest expenses





(1,153)













(41)













882













(312)





















Interest income and investment income





11,905













27,837













(882)













38,860





















Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net





10,359













(746)













-













9,613





















(Loss) gain on fair value change of investments





(4,156)













1,145













-













(3,011)



































































Income (loss) before income tax (expenses) benefits







86,745













(469,448)













-













(382,703)

































































Income tax (expenses) benefits





(2,926)













2,885













-













(41)



































































Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes







83,819













(466,563)













-













(382,744)

































































Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes





-













(3,793)













-













(3,793)



































































Net income (loss) from continuing operations







83,819













(470,356)













-













(386,537)









































































































(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and All other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and All other segments.





























































(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:



















































































Three Months Ended

































December 31, 2024













































































BIGO













All other













Total































US$









US$









US$





























































Cost of revenues













140









155









295

















Research and development expenses













1,639









1,135









2,774

















Sales and marketing expenses













39









144









183

















General and administrative expenses













463









2,091









2,554











































































JOYY INC.

















UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT















(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)



































































Three Months Ended





























December 31, 2024





































































BIGO













All other













Total



























US$









US$









US$





















































Operating income (loss)













69,790













(497,643)













(427,853)

















Share-based compensation expenses













2,281













3,525













5,806

















Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions













8,950













4,590













13,540

















Impairment of goodwill and investments













-













454,935













454,935



























































Non-GAAP operating income (loss)















81,021













(34,593)













46,428

































































































Net income (loss) from continuing operations













83,819













(470,356)













(386,537)

















Share-based compensation expenses













2,281













3,525













5,806

















Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions













8,950













4,590













13,540

















Impairment of goodwill and investments













-













454,935













454,935

















Loss (gain) on fair value change of investments













4,156













(1,145)













3,011

















Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments













(778)













351













(427)

















Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments













-













3,802













3,802



























































Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations















98,428













(4,298)













94,130























































































































JOYY INC.

















UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT















(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)



























































Three Months Ended





















March 31, 2024





























































BIGO













All other













Elimination



(1)















Total



















US$









US$









US$









US$















Net revenues











































Live streaming





442,154













24,237













-













466,391

















Others





63,049













35,518













(398





)









98,169



























































Total net revenues







505,203













59,755













(398





)









564,560

























































Cost of revenues



(2)







(328,583





)









(40,692





)









78













(369,197





)























































Gross profit







176,620













19,063













(320





)









195,363



























































Operating expenses



(2)













































Research and development expenses





(41,022





)









(28,258





)









241













(69,039





)













Sales and marketing expenses





(74,430





)









(20,232





)









24













(94,638





)













General and administrative expenses





(14,075





)









(17,723





)









55













(31,743





)























































Total operating expenses







(129,527





)









(66,213





)









320













(195,420





)





















































Other income





3,296













304













-













3,600



























































Operating income (loss)







50,389













(46,846





)









-













3,543

























































Interest expenses





(1,765





)









(1,681





)









1,310













(2,136





)













Interest income and investment income





15,441













34,796













(1,310





)









48,927

















Foreign currency exchange gains, net





379













389













-













768

















Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments





1,267













(282





)









-













985



























































Income (loss) before income tax (expenses) benefits







65,711













(13,624





)









-













52,087

























































Income tax (expenses) benefits





(4,662





)









125













-













(4,537





)























































Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes







61,049













(13,499





)









-













47,550

























































Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes





-













(7,395





)









-













(7,395





)























































Net income (loss) from continuing operations







61,049













(20,894





)









-













40,155













































































































(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and All other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and All other segments.





















































(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:































































Three Months Ended





























March 31, 2024





































































BIGO













All other













Total



























US$









US$









US$





















































Cost of revenues













391









272









663













Research and development expenses













1,641









1,751









3,392













Sales and marketing expenses













47









84









131













General and administrative expenses













96









1,846









1,942











































































JOYY INC.

















UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT















(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)



































































Three Months Ended





























March 31, 2024





































































BIGO













All other













Total



























US$









US$









US$





















































Operating income (loss)













50,389













(46,846)













3,543

















Share-based compensation expenses













2,175













3,953













6,128

















Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions













10,467













4,665













15,132



























































Non-GAAP operating income (loss)















63,031













(38,228)













24,803

































































































Net income (loss) from continuing operations













61,049













(20,894)













40,155

















Share-based compensation expenses













2,175













3,953













6,128

















Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions













10,467













4,665













15,132

















(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments













(1,267)













282













(985)

















Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value













-













237













237

















Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments













(1,203)













(1,019)













(2,222)

















Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments













-













4,434













4,434



























































Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations















71,221













(8,342)













62,879







































































































































