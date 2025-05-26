JOYY Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Decline and Focus on Diversification Strategy

JOYY Inc. reported Q1 2025 revenues of $494.4 million and a net income of $45.4 million, reflecting strategic business adjustments.
JOYY Inc. announced its unaudited financial results for Q1 2025, reporting net revenues of $494.4 million, a decline from $564.6 million in Q1 2024. The company achieved net income from continuing operations of $45.4 million, slightly up from $45.3 million a year prior. Operationally, JOYY saw a decrease in global average mobile monthly active users to 260.4 million, impacted by refined sales and marketing strategies. In contrast, non-livestreaming revenues grew by 25.3% year-over-year, now constituting nearly 25% of total revenues. JOYY remains committed to shareholder value through dividend distributions and share repurchases, announcing a dividend of $0.94 per ADS. The company is optimistic about future growth, especially from its non-livestreaming sectors and innovations in AI-driven advertising. For Q2 2025, JOYY projects revenues between $499 million and $519 million, reflecting its strategic outlook amidst varying market conditions.
- Net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $494.4 million, while non-livestreaming revenues reached $123.0 million, reflecting a 25.3% year-over-year increase, highlighting a successful diversification strategy.
- Operating income increased significantly by 244.5% year-over-year, reaching $12.2 million, indicating improved operational efficiency.
- The company returned approximately $49.1 million in dividends and repurchased about $22.5 million of shares, demonstrating a commitment to shareholder value.
- Net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest was $45.4 million, slightly higher than the previous year's figure, indicating stable profitability amidst market challenges.
- Net revenues decreased significantly from US$564.6 million in Q1 2024 to US$494.4 million in Q1 2025, indicating potential declining business performance.
- Average mobile monthly active users (MAUs) dropped from 277.3 million in Q1 2024 to 260.4 million in Q1 2025, which may suggest diminishing user engagement and interest.
- Total number of paying users for BIGO decreased from 1.67 million in Q1 2024 to 1.45 million in Q1 2025, indicating challenges in monetizing the user base.
SINGAPORE, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: JOYY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”), a global technology company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025.
First Quarter 2025
Financial Highlights
1
Net revenues
were US$494.4 million, compared to US$564.6 million in the corresponding period of 2024.
Net
income from continuing operations
attributable to controlling interest of JOYY
2
was US$45.4 million, compared to US$45.3 million in the corresponding period of 2024.
Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY
3
was US$63.2 million, compared to US$67.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024.
First Quarter 2025
Operational Highlights
Global average mobile MAUs
4
was 260.4 million, compared to 277.3 million in the corresponding period of 2024, primarily due to the Company’s optimization of overall sales and marketing strategies to be more focused on return-on-investment and disciplined spending on advertising across various product lines.
Average mobile MAUs of Bigo Live
was 28.9 million, compared to 37.1 million in the corresponding period of 2024.
Average mobile MAUs of Likee
was 30.2 million, compared to 37.5 million in the corresponding period of 2024.
Average mobile MAUs of Hago
was 3.3 million, compared to 4.5 million in the corresponding period of 2024.
Total number of paying users of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo)
5
was 1.45 million, compared to 1.67 million in the corresponding period of 2024.
Average revenue per paying user, or ARPPU, of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo)
6
was US$221.6, compared to US$235.4 in the corresponding period of 2024.
Ms. Ting Li, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of JOYY, commented, “In the first quarter of 2025, we recorded net revenues of $494.4 million, with our non-livestreaming revenues reaching $123.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.3%. Non-livestreaming revenues now account for 24.9% of our group’s net revenues for the first time, marking a significant milestone in our diversification strategy. We achieved GAAP and non-GAAP operating profits of $12.2 million and $31.0 million, respectively, representing year-over-year increases of 244.5% and 24.9%, respectively. Meanwhile, we continued our commitment to returning value to shareholders by distributing approximately $49.1 million in dividends and repurchasing approximately $22.5 million worth of shares from January 1, 2025 through May 23, 2025.”
“As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of our operations, we have evolved beyond social entertainment, steadily fostering a multifaceted ecosystem. Our multi-engine growth strategy is yielding clear results, with our core livestreaming business achieving consistent profitability, and our programmatic advertising platform BIGO Ads demonstrating strong growth momentum which is fueled by our AI-driven innovations in user insights, intelligent creative development and precise targeting. We expect these advances to further strengthen our competitive advantages and position our non-livestreaming businesses to become JOYY’s second growth engine. With a clear focus on value-accretive organic growth, we are confident that we will deliver lasting value and enhanced returns for our shareholders in the long-term.”
First Quarter 2025
Financial Results
NET REVENUES
Net revenues were US$494.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to US$564.6 million in the corresponding period of 2024.
Live streaming revenues were US$371.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to US$466.4 million in the corresponding period of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the decline in the number of paying users and ARPPU of BIGO, as well as adjustments to the interactive features of our non-core audio livestreaming products to enhance compliance.
Other revenues increased by 25.3% to US$123.0 million in the first quarter of 2025 from US$98.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024, primarily due to the substantial growth of our advertising revenues.
COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT
Cost of revenues decreased by 14.5% to US$315.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 from US$369.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024. BIGO’s cost of revenues decreased by 15.1% to US$279.1 million, primarily driven by a US$45.0 million decrease in revenue-sharing fees and content costs. All other’s cost of revenues decreased by 9.8% to US$36.7 million, mainly due to a US$3.6 million decrease in revenue-sharing fees and content costs, which was in line with the decrease in live streaming revenues within the All other segment.
Gross profit was US$178.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to US$195.4 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Gross margin was 36.1% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 34.6% in the corresponding period of 2024.
OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME
Operating expenses were US$167.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to US$195.4 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Among the operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses decreased to US$72.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 from US$94.6 million in the corresponding period of 2024, as we optimized overall sales and marketing strategies across various social products to be more focused on return-on-investment and user acquisition effectiveness. Research and development expenses decreased to US$62.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 from US$69.0 million in the corresponding period of 2024, primarily due to decreases in salary and welfare of US$3.9 million and share-based compensation expenses of US$1.3 million.
Operating income was US$12.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to operating income of US$3.5 million in the corresponding period of 2024, representing a 244.5% year-over-year increase. Operating income margin was 2.5% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to operating income margin of 0.6% in the corresponding period of 2024.
Non-GAAP operating income
7
was US$31.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to US$24.8 million in the corresponding period of 2024, representing a 24.9% year-over-year increase. Non-GAAP operating income margin
8
was 6.3% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 4.4% in the corresponding period of 2024.
NET INCOME
Net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY was US$45.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to US$45.3 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Net income margin was 9.2% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income margin of 8.0% in the corresponding period of 2024.
Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY was US$63.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to US$67.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Non-GAAP net income margin
9
was 12.8% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to non-GAAP net income margin of 11.9% in the corresponding period of 2024.
NET INCOME PER ADS
Diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS
1
0
was US$0.84 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to US$0.69 in the corresponding period of 2024.
Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS
1
1
was US$1.18 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to US$1.02 in the corresponding period of 2024, up by 15.7% year over year.
BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS
As of March 31, 2025, the Company had net cash
1
2
of US$3,385.9 million, compared with US$3,275.9 million as of December 31, 2024. For the first quarter of 2025, net cash from operating activities was US$58.0 million.
SHARES OUTSTANDING
As of March 31, 2025, the Company had a total of 1,037.5 million common shares outstanding, representing the equivalent of 51.9 million ADSs assuming the conversion of all common shares into ADSs.
Business Outlook
For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects net revenues to be between US$499 million and US$519 million. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market, operational conditions and business strategies, which are subject to changes, particularly as to the potential impact from increasing macroeconomic uncertainties.
Share Repurchase Programs
Pursuant to the Company's up-to-US$300 million share repurchase program authorized in March 2025, which is effective till the end of 2027, the Company had repurchased 0.56 million ADSs for an aggregate consideration of US$22.5 million on the open market as of May 23, 2025.
Quarterly Dividend Program
On March 19, 2025, the board of directors authorized a quarterly dividend program from 2025 to 2027, under which a total of approximately US$600 million in cash will be distributed on a quarterly basis over the three-year period. Pursuant to this quarterly dividend program, the board of directors has accordingly declared a dividend of US$0.94 per ADS, or US$0.047 per common share, for the second quarter of 2025, which is expected to be paid on July 3, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 23, 2025. The ex-dividend date will be June 23, 2025.
About JOYY Inc.
JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. With a diversified product portfolio spanning live streaming, short-form videos, casual games, instant messaging, and emerging initiatives like advertising, JOYY has evolved beyond social entertainment into a multifaceted ecosystem powered by AI and data-driven technologies. Headquartered in Singapore and operating across the globe, JOYY has fostered a vibrant user community through its localized strategies. JOYY’s ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as JOYY’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JOYY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JOYY’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JOYY’s goals and strategies; JOYY’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the global online communication social platform market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; JOYY’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in global economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. A more detailed and full discussion of those risks and other potential risks is included in JOYY’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JOYY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward- looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). JOYY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) margin attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY, and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures adjusted from the most comparable U.S. GAAP results. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations is net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments (referring to share of income (loss) from equity method investments resulting from non-recurring or non-cash items of the equity method investments), gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, and income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders, gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. After the non-GAAP adjustment, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interests of JOYY is equal to the non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per ADS is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders and gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by the above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income (loss) for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release.
1
On November 16, 2020, the Company entered into definitive agreements with affiliates of Baidu, Inc. (“Baidu”), subsequently amended on February 7, 2021. Pursuant to the agreements, Baidu would acquire JOYY’s video-based entertainment live streaming business in mainland China, which the Company refers to as YY Live, including the YY mobile app, the YY.com website and the YY PC app, among others, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$3.6 billion in cash, subject to certain adjustments. Subsequently, the sale was substantially completed as of February 8, 2021, with certain matters remaining to be completed, including necessary regulatory approvals from government authorities. As a result, YY Live’s historical results were presented in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations and the Company ceased consolidation of YY Live’s business since February 8, 2021. On February 25, 2025, the Company entered into agreements with Baidu and closed the sale of YY Live to Baidu for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$2.1 billion in cash. The Company previously received approximately US$1.86 billion in February 2021. On February 25, 2025, the Company received additional cash consideration of approximately US$240 million. Gain from disposal of YY Live amounted to approximately US$1.9 billion, which was reported as part of the net income from discontinued operations in the first quarter of 2025.
The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated. For the avoidance of confusion, the continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, as presented in this press release, primarily consisted of BIGO segment (primarily including Bigo Live, Likee and imo) and the All other segment.
2
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations less net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified non-controlling interest shareholders.
3
Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments which refer to those similar non-GAAP reconciling items of the Company, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds amortization to face value, income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. These adjustments amounted to US$17.8 million and US$21.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.
4
Refers to average mobile monthly active users of the social entertainment platforms operated by the Company, including Bigo Live, Likee, imo and Hago. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company’s mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.
5
The number of paying users during a given period is calculated as the cumulative number of registered user accounts that have purchased virtual items or other products and services on Bigo Live, Likee or imo at least once during the relevant period.
6
Average revenue per user is calculated by dividing our total revenues from live streaming on Bigo Live, Likee and imo during a given period by the number of paying users for the Company’s live streaming services on these platforms for that period.
7
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.
8
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.
9
Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues.
10
ADS refers to American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income (loss) per ADS is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.
11
Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) from continuing operations per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per ADS. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.
12
Net cash is calculated as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, restricted short-term deposits, short-term investments, long-term deposits and held-to-maturity investments, less convertible bonds and short-term and long-term loans.
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
December 31,
March 31,
2024
2025
US$
US$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
444,761
801,476
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
371,332
47,122
Short-term deposits
1,061,011
987,097
Restricted short-term deposits
20,722
67,968
Short-term investments
288,589
368,913
Accounts receivable, net
121,861
128,705
Amounts due from related parties
467
144
Prepayments and other current assets
(1)
247,538
191,094
Total current assets
2,556,281
2,592,519
Non-current assets
Long-term deposits and held-to-maturity investments
1,124,308
1,149,578
Deferred tax assets
2,563
2,565
Investments
530,685
531,068
Property and equipment, net
499,723
508,797
Land use rights, net
303,115
301,332
Intangible assets, net
277,257
263,488
Right-of-use assets, net
20,457
19,519
Goodwill
2,194,324
2,194,313
Other non-current assets
19,084
20,776
Total non-current assets
4,971,516
4,991,436
Total assets
7,527,797
7,583,955
Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity
Current liabilities
Short-term loans
34,853
36,273
Accounts payable
84,015
74,541
Deferred revenue
66,813
65,398
Advances from customers
4,031
6,663
Income taxes payable
78,304
81,557
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
(1)
2,393,923
584,911
Amounts due to related parties
1,378
1,201
Lease liabilities due within one year
10,775
9,849
Total current liabilities
2,674,092
860,393
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
9,948
9,822
Deferred revenue
12,635
11,782
Deferred tax liabilities
47,631
49,132
Total non-current liabilities
70,214
70,736
Total liabilities
2,744,306
931,129
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
December 31,
March 31,
2024
2025
US$
US$
Mezzanine equity
23,733
24,133
Shareholders’ equity
Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 714,663,197 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 711,034,170 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025, respectively)
7
7
Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 326,509,555 and 326,509,555 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively)
3
3
Treasury shares (US$0.00001 par value; 603,177,267 and 606,806,294 shares held as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively)
(1,223,186)
(1,233,293)
Additional paid-in capital
3,345,536
3,350,865
Statutory reserves
40,500
36,148
Retained earnings
2,796,745
4,672,979
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(247,615)
(240,710)
Total JOYY Inc.’s shareholders’ equity
4,711,990
6,585,999
Non-controlling interests
47,768
42,694
Total shareholders’ equity
4,759,758
6,628,693
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity
7,527,797
7,583,955
(1)
JOYY has ceased consolidation of YY Live business since February 8, 2021 and classified and presented all the related assets and liabilities related to YY Live business on a net basis within prepayments and other current assets. The consideration received by the Company to date remains within cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, and short-term deposits. Correspondingly, the advanced payments received has been recorded as accrued liabilities and other current liabilities on our consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2024. On February 25, 2025, the Company entered into agreements with Baidu and closed the sale of YY Live to Baidu.
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2024
2024
2025
US$
US$
US$
Net revenues
Live streaming
(1)
466,391
422,418
371,348
Others
98,169
127,028
123,003
Total net revenues
564,560
549,446
494,351
Cost of revenues
(2)
(369,197)
(345,663)
(315,736)
Gross profit
195,363
203,783
178,615
Operating expenses
(2)
Research and development expenses
(69,039)
(67,485)
(62,426)
Sales and marketing expenses
(94,638)
(67,040)
(72,131)
General and administrative expenses
(31,743)
(44,015)
(32,690)
Goodwill impairment
-
(454,935)
-
Total operating expenses
(195,420)
(633,475)
(167,247)
Other income
3,600
1,839
839
Operating income (loss)
3,543
(427,853)
12,207
Interest expenses
(2,136)
(312)
(106)
Interest income and investment income
48,927
38,860
39,387
Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net
768
9,613
(761)
Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments
985
(3,011)
705
Income (loss) before income tax expenses
52,087
(382,703)
51,432
Income tax expenses
(4,537)
(41)
(5,211)
Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes
47,550
(382,744)
46,221
Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes
(7,395)
(3,793)
(3,318)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
40,155
(386,537)
42,903
Gain on disposal of YY Live
(3)
-
-
1,875,921
Net income (loss)
40,155
(386,537)
1,918,824
Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified non-controlling interest shareholders
5,131
82,392
2,499
Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.
45,286
(304,145)
1,921,323
Including
：
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.
45,286
(304,145)
45,402
Gain on disposal of YY Live
(3)
-
-
1,875,921
Accretion of subsidiaries’ redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value
(347)
(347)
(347)
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.
44,939
(304,492)
1,920,976
Including:
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.
44,939
(304,492)
45,055
Gain on disposal of YY Live
(3)
-
-
1,875,921
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2024
2024
2025
US$
US$
US$
Net income (loss) per ADS
——Basic
0.73
(5.67)
36.09
Continuing operations
0.73
(5.67)
0.85
Discontinued operations
-
-
35.24
——Diluted
0.69
(5.67)
35.72
Continuing operations
0.69
(5.67)
0.84
Discontinued operations
-
-
34.88
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income (loss) per ADS
——Basic
61,783,347
53,737,863
53,237,127
——Diluted
67,152,622
53,737,863
53,780,111
(1) Revenues by geographical areas were as follows:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2024
2024
2025
US$
US$
US$
Developed countries and regions
291,036
302,911
277,615
Middle East
87,458
77,708
66,651
Mainland China
59,801
53,221
48,385
Southeast Asia and others
126,265
115,606
101,700
Note: Developed countries and region mainly included the United States of America, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Great Britain. Middle East mainly included Saudi Arabia and other countries located in the region. Southeast Asia and others mainly included Indonesia, Vietnam and rest of the world.
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2024
2024
2025
US$
US$
US$
Cost of revenues
663
295
635
Research and development expenses
3,392
2,774
2,138
Sales and marketing expenses
131
183
229
General and administrative expenses
1,942
2,554
2,235
(3) Gain from disposal of YY Live amounted to approximately US$1.9 billion, which was reported as part of the net income from discontinued operations in the first quarter of 2025.
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2024
2024
2025
US$
US$
US$
Operating income (loss)
3,543
(427,853)
12,207
Share-based compensation expenses
6,128
5,806
5,237
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
15,132
13,540
13,540
Impairment of goodwill and investments
-
454,935
-
Non-GAAP operating income
24,803
46,428
30,984
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
40,155
(386,537)
42,903
Share-based compensation expenses
6,128
5,806
5,237
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
15,132
13,540
13,540
Impairment of goodwill and investments
-
454,935
-
(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments
(985)
3,011
(705)
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value
237
-
-
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
(2,222)
(427)
(1,404)
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments
4,434
3,802
1,887
Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations
62,879
94,130
61,458
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.
44,939
(304,492)
45,055
Share-based compensation expenses
6,128
5,806
5,237
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
15,132
13,540
13,540
Impairment of goodwill and investments
-
454,935
-
(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments
(985)
3,011
(705)
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value
237
-
-
Accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders
347
347
347
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
(2,222)
(427)
(1,404)
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments
4,434
3,802
1,887
Non-GAAP adjustments for net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders
(806)
(80,434)
(761)
Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY Inc.
67,204
96,088
63,196
Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations
per ADS
——Basic
1.09
1.79
1.19
——Diluted
1.02
1.77
1.18
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per ADS
——Basic
61,783,347
53,737,863
53,237,127
——Diluted
67,152,622
54,263,057
53,780,111
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
BIGO
All other
Elimination
(1)
Total
US$
US$
US$
US$
Net revenues
Live streaming
351,598
19,750
-
371,348
Others
80,263
43,185
(445)
123,003
Total net revenues
431,861
62,935
(445)
494,351
Cost of revenues
(2)
(279,100)
(36,720)
84
(315,736)
Gross profit
152,761
26,215
(361)
178,615
Operating expenses
(2)
Research and development expenses
(40,380)
(22,310)
264
(62,426)
Sales and marketing expenses
(52,113)
(20,047)
29
(72,131)
General and administrative expenses
(13,886)
(18,872)
68
(32,690)
Total operating expenses
(106,379)
(61,229)
361
(167,247)
Other income
431
408
-
839
Operating income (loss)
46,813
(34,606)
-
12,207
Interest expenses
(799)
(33)
726
(106)
Interest income and investment income
12,917
27,196
(726)
39,387
Foreign currency exchange losses, net
(522)
(239)
-
(761)
Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments
753
(48)
-
705
Income (loss) before income tax (expenses) benefits
59,162
(7,730)
-
51,432
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(5,956)
745
-
(5,211)
Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes
53,206
(6,985)
-
46,221
Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes
-
(3,318)
-
(3,318)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
53,206
(10,303)
-
42,903
(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and All other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and All other segments.
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
BIGO
All other
Total
US$
US$
US$
Cost of revenues
363
272
635
Research and development expenses
852
1,286
2,138
Sales and marketing expenses
80
149
229
General and administrative expenses
441
1,794
2,235
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
BIGO
All other
Total
US$
US$
US$
Operating income (loss)
46,813
(34,606)
12,207
Share-based compensation expenses
1,736
3,501
5,237
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
8,950
4,590
13,540
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
57,499
(26,515)
30,984
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
53,206
(10,303)
42,903
Share-based compensation expenses
1,736
3,501
5,237
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
8,950
4,590
13,540
(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments
(753)
48
(705)
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
(650)
(754)
(1,404)
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments
-
1,887
1,887
Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations
62,489
(1,031)
61,458
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
BIGO
All other
Elimination
(1)
Total
US$
US$
US$
US$
Net revenues
Live streaming
400,281
22,137
-
422,418
Others
79,693
47,738
(403)
127,028
Total net revenues
479,974
69,875
(403)
549,446
Cost of revenues
(2)
(304,926)
(40,822)
85
(345,663)
Gross profit
175,048
29,053
(318)
203,783
Operating expenses
(2)
Research and development expenses
(43,641)
(24,072)
228
(67,485)
Sales and marketing expenses
(44,990)
(22,076)
26
(67,040)
General and administrative expenses
(17,025)
(27,054)
64
(44,015)
Goodwill impairment
-
(454,935)
-
(454,935)
Total operating expenses
(105,656)
(528,137)
318
(633,475)
Other income
398
1,441
-
1,839
Operating income (loss)
69,790
(497,643)
-
(427,853)
Interest expenses
(1,153)
(41)
882
(312)
Interest income and investment income
11,905
27,837
(882)
38,860
Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net
10,359
(746)
-
9,613
(Loss) gain on fair value change of investments
(4,156)
1,145
-
(3,011)
Income (loss) before income tax (expenses) benefits
86,745
(469,448)
-
(382,703)
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(2,926)
2,885
-
(41)
Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes
83,819
(466,563)
-
(382,744)
Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes
-
(3,793)
-
(3,793)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
83,819
(470,356)
-
(386,537)
(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and All other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and All other segments.
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
BIGO
All other
Total
US$
US$
US$
Cost of revenues
140
155
295
Research and development expenses
1,639
1,135
2,774
Sales and marketing expenses
39
144
183
General and administrative expenses
463
2,091
2,554
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
BIGO
All other
Total
US$
US$
US$
Operating income (loss)
69,790
(497,643)
(427,853)
Share-based compensation expenses
2,281
3,525
5,806
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
8,950
4,590
13,540
Impairment of goodwill and investments
-
454,935
454,935
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
81,021
(34,593)
46,428
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
83,819
(470,356)
(386,537)
Share-based compensation expenses
2,281
3,525
5,806
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
8,950
4,590
13,540
Impairment of goodwill and investments
-
454,935
454,935
Loss (gain) on fair value change of investments
4,156
(1,145)
3,011
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
(778)
351
(427)
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments
-
3,802
3,802
Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations
98,428
(4,298)
94,130
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
BIGO
All other
Elimination
(1)
Total
US$
US$
US$
US$
Net revenues
Live streaming
442,154
24,237
-
466,391
Others
63,049
35,518
(398
)
98,169
Total net revenues
505,203
59,755
(398
)
564,560
Cost of revenues
(2)
(328,583
)
(40,692
)
78
(369,197
)
Gross profit
176,620
19,063
(320
)
195,363
Operating expenses
(2)
Research and development expenses
(41,022
)
(28,258
)
241
(69,039
)
Sales and marketing expenses
(74,430
)
(20,232
)
24
(94,638
)
General and administrative expenses
(14,075
)
(17,723
)
55
(31,743
)
Total operating expenses
(129,527
)
(66,213
)
320
(195,420
)
Other income
3,296
304
-
3,600
Operating income (loss)
50,389
(46,846
)
-
3,543
Interest expenses
(1,765
)
(1,681
)
1,310
(2,136
)
Interest income and investment income
15,441
34,796
(1,310
)
48,927
Foreign currency exchange gains, net
379
389
-
768
Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments
1,267
(282
)
-
985
Income (loss) before income tax (expenses) benefits
65,711
(13,624
)
-
52,087
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(4,662
)
125
-
(4,537
)
Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes
61,049
(13,499
)
-
47,550
Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes
-
(7,395
)
-
(7,395
)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
61,049
(20,894
)
-
40,155
(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and All other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and All other segments.
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
BIGO
All other
Total
US$
US$
US$
Cost of revenues
391
272
663
Research and development expenses
1,641
1,751
3,392
Sales and marketing expenses
47
84
131
General and administrative expenses
96
1,846
1,942
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
BIGO
All other
Total
US$
US$
US$
Operating income (loss)
50,389
(46,846)
3,543
Share-based compensation expenses
2,175
3,953
6,128
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
10,467
4,665
15,132
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
63,031
(38,228)
24,803
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
61,049
(20,894)
40,155
Share-based compensation expenses
2,175
3,953
6,128
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
10,467
4,665
15,132
(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments
(1,267)
282
(985)
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value
-
237
237
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
(1,203)
(1,019)
(2,222)
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments
-
4,434
4,434
Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations
71,221
(8,342)
62,879
