JOYY Inc. Recognized as "Most Honored Company" in 2025 Extel Asia Executive Team Survey

JOYY Inc. recognized as a “Most Honored Company” in Extel's 2025 survey for excellence in leadership and investor relations.

Quiver AI Summary

JOYY Inc., a global technology company, has been named a "Most Honored Company" in the 2025 Asia Companies' Executive Team Survey by Extel, highlighting its excellence in corporate governance and investor relations for the seventh consecutive year. The company received top rankings in the Small & Mid-Cap category for the internet sector, including accolades for Best CEO, awarded to Chairperson and CEO Ms. Li Ting, and Best CFO, awarded to VP of Finance Mr. Alex Liu. JOYY also excelled in Best IR Program, which evaluates aspects like roadshow quality and disclosure practices. The survey is based on feedback from over 6,000 finance professionals evaluating 1,668 companies across various sectors. JOYY, headquartered in Singapore, offers a diverse array of products and services, including live streaming and AI-driven technologies.

Potential Positives

JOYY Inc. has been recognized as a “Most Honored Company” by Extel in its 2025 Asia Companies' Executive Team Survey, highlighting the company's strong reputation in executive leadership and corporate governance.

This marks the seventh consecutive year JOYY has been featured in the rankings, underscoring the company's sustained excellence and consistency in performance.

Ms. Li Ting, Chairperson and CEO of JOYY, was ranked No. 1 in the Best CEO category, reflecting strong executive leadership and effective management.

JOYY achieved the highest ranking in Best IR Program, indicating high standards in investor relations practices and communication with stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

While the company is recognized for its leadership and governance, the press release may indicate an over-reliance on external recognition rather than tangible financial results or market performance.



The lack of specific financial data or context regarding the Company's overall performance raises questions about its current operational health, particularly in a competitive sector.



Although JOYY has been acknowledged for its investor relations, the repeated need for such recognition over seven consecutive years could suggest underlying challenges in consistently meeting investor expectations or market dynamics.

FAQ

What recognition did JOYY Inc. achieve in 2025?

JOYY Inc. was acknowledged as a “Most Honored Company” in the 2025 Asia Companies' Executive Team Survey by Extel.

How many years has JOYY been ranked in the Extel survey?

This is the seventh consecutive year that JOYY has been featured in the Extel rankings.

Who were the key executives recognized at JOYY?

Ms. Li Ting was ranked No. 1 Best CEO and Mr. Alex Liu ranked highly in Best CFO.

What areas did JOYY excel in according to the survey?

JOYY excelled in Best CEO, Best CFO, Best ESG, Best Board, Best IR Team, and Best IR Program.

What does JOYY Inc. focus on in its business operations?

JOYY focuses on live streaming, short-form videos, games, messaging, and AI-driven technologies in its ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: JOYY) ("JOYY" or the "Company"), a global technology company, has been acknowledged as a “Most Honored Company” by Extel, formerly known as Institutional Investor Research, in its 2025 Asia Companies' Executive Team Survey.





JOYY earned top positions in the Overall Asia (ex-Japan/ANZ) Executive Team Small & Mid-Cap category in the internet sector across all seven evaluated areas: Best CEO, Best CFO, Best ESG, Best Board of Directors, Best IR Team, Best IR Professional, and Best IR Program. This is the seventh consecutive year that JOYY has been featured in the rankings, demonstrating excellence in the Company's executive leadership, corporate governance and investor relations.





Ms. Li Ting, Chairperson and CEO of JOYY, was ranked No. 1 in Best CEO in the Small & Mid-Cap Internet sector. Mr. Alex Liu, the Vice President of Finance, secured top positions in the Best CFO category. JOYY achieved the highest ranking in Best IR Program, which is defined by nine key attributes including the quality of roadshows and meetings, comprehensive business and market knowledge, and timely and granular disclosure practices.





The Extel Asia Executive Team survey is regarded as a trusted benchmark for excellence in investor relations and corporate governance. The 2025 rankings are based on feedback from 5,437 buy-side professionals and 863 sell-side analysts. A total of 1,668 companies across 18 sectors were evaluated.







About JOYY Inc.







JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. With a diversified product portfolio spanning live streaming, short-form videos, casual games, instant messaging, and emerging initiatives like advertising, JOYY has evolved beyond social entertainment into a multifaceted ecosystem powered by AI and data-driven technologies. Headquartered in Singapore and operating across the globe, JOYY has fostered a vibrant user community through its localized strategies. JOYY’s ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.







Investor Relations Contact







JOYY Inc.





Investor Relations





Email:



joyy-ir@joyy.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.