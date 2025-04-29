JOYY Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

JOYY Inc. filed its 2024 annual report with the SEC, available on its investor relations website.

JOYY Inc., a global technology company, announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2025. The report is available on the company's investor relations website, and shareholders can request a free hard copy of the audited financial statements by contacting the Investor Relations Department. JOYY, headquartered in Singapore, offers a diverse range of products including live streaming, short-form videos, and instant messaging, and is focused on leveraging technology to enhance lives. The company's American Depository Shares have been traded on NASDAQ since November 2012.

JOYY Inc. has successfully filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2024, demonstrating compliance with regulatory requirements and transparency for investors.

The annual report includes audited consolidated financial statements, reinforcing credibility and trust with shareholders and ADS holders.

JOYY's diversified product portfolio and evolution into a multifaceted ecosystem showcase the company's adaptability and growth potential in the technology sector.

The availability of the annual report in hard copy for shareholders upon request illustrates JOYY's commitment to investor relations and engagement.

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: JOYY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”), a global technology company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2025, Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.joyy.com.





The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at



joyy-ir@joyy.com



.







About JOYY Inc.







JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. With a diversified product portfolio spanning live streaming, short-form videos, casual games, instant messaging, and emerging initiatives like advertising, JOYY has evolved beyond social entertainment into a multifaceted ecosystem powered by AI and data-driven technologies. Headquartered in Singapore and operating across the globe, JOYY has fostered a vibrant user community through its localized strategies. JOYY’s ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.







Investor Relations Contact







JOYY Inc.





Jane Xie/Maggie Yan





Email:



joyy-ir@joyy.com







ICR, LLC.





Robin Yang





Email:



joyy@icrinc.com





