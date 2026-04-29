JOYY Inc. - Depositary Receipt (WBAG:JOYY) Price Target Increased by 18.77% to 65.68

The average one-year price target for JOYY Inc. - Depositary Receipt (WBAG:JOYY) has been revised to € 65,68 / share. This is an increase of 18.77% from the prior estimate of € 55,30 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 53,98 to a high of € 78,92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.70% from the latest reported closing price of € 48,40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in JOYY Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 21.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JOYY is 0.48%, an increase of 12.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.17% to 20,405K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,469K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOYY by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 1,320K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475K shares , representing a decrease of 11.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOYY by 15.71% over the last quarter.

Stonehill Capital Management holds 1,104K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares , representing a decrease of 25.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOYY by 25.78% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 838K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 889K shares , representing a decrease of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOYY by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Causeway Capital Management holds 813K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOYY by 18.38% over the last quarter.

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