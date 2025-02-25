JOYY Inc. Announces Agreement to Sell YY Live Business to Baidu for $2.1 Billion

JOYY Inc. has sold its YY Live business to Baidu for approximately $2.1 billion in cash.

Potential Positives

JOYY Inc. successfully sold its video-based entertainment live streaming business in mainland China, YY Live, to Baidu for approximately US$2.1 billion in cash, marking a significant financial gain for the company.

The recent sale builds upon a prior transaction from February 2021, from which JOYY received approximately US$1.86 billion, demonstrating the company's ability to realize considerable value from its assets.

This transaction enhances JOYY's financial position, providing additional liquidity which may be used for future investments or to strengthen other business segments.

Potential Negatives

JOYY's sale of the YY Live streaming business indicates a significant strategic shift, which may raise concerns about its future growth and market position in mainland China, a key area for its operations.

The total cash received from the sale is substantially reduced from the previous amount, suggesting potential challenges in achieving the business's full valuation or market potential.

This transaction could be perceived as a retreat from the live streaming market, which might affect investor confidence in JOYY's long-term strategy and capabilities in similar business segments.

FAQ

What recent agreement did JOYY Inc. announce?

JOYY Inc. announced an agreement with Baidu, Inc. to sell its YY Live streaming business for approximately US$2.1 billion.

How much did JOYY receive in total from the sale?

The total amount received from the sale is approximately US$2.1 billion, including US$1.86 billion received in February 2021.

What products does JOYY operate?

JOYY operates several social products, including Bigo Live, Likee, Hago, and an instant messaging product.

When was JOYY listed on NASDAQ?

JOYY's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) were listed on NASDAQ in November 2012.

What are forward-looking statements?

Forward-looking statements are projections about future events or performance, which involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$YY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $YY stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”), a global technology company, today announced that JOYY entered into agreements with Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) (“Baidu”) with respect to the sale of the video-based entertainment live streaming business in mainland China previously owned by the Company (known as YY Live), for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$2.1 billion in cash. The Company previously received approximately US$1.86 billion in February 2021, and, today, the Company received additional cash consideration of approximately US$240 million.







About JOYY Inc.







JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for multiplayer social networking, an instant messaging product, and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY’s ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. JOYY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JOYY’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JOYY’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and JOYY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







