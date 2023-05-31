JOYY Inc - ADR (YY) Declares $0.51 Dividend

JOYY Inc - ADR said on May 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share ($2.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.51 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 21, 2023 will receive the payment on July 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $24.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.82%, the lowest has been 1.24%, and the highest has been 9.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.81 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in JOYY Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YY is 0.23%, an increase of 4.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.39% to 36,783K shares. The put/call ratio of YY is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.37% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for JOYY Inc - ADR is 49.25. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 98.37% from its latest reported closing price of 24.83.

The projected annual revenue for JOYY Inc - ADR is 2,673MM, an increase of 10.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,124K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,918K shares, representing a decrease of 25.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YY by 26.77% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 1,658K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,827K shares, representing a decrease of 10.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YY by 94,594.84% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 1,542K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,695K shares, representing a decrease of 9.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YY by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,288K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 757K shares, representing an increase of 41.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YY by 60.16% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,197K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing an increase of 62.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YY by 38.94% over the last quarter.

JOYY Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JOYY Inc. is a global social media platform. The Company's highly engaged users contribute to a vibrant social community by creating, sharing, and enjoying a vast range of entertainment content and activities. JOYY enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media and offers users a uniquely engaging and immersive entertainment experience. JOYY owns BIGO, a fast-growing global tech company headquartered in Singapore. BIGO owns several popular video based social platforms including BIGO live, a leading global live streaming platform outside China; Likee, a leading global short-form video social platform; and video communication service and others. JOYY has created an online community for global video and live streaming users.

