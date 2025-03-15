JOYY Earnings Preview: Recent $YY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

JOYY ($YY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $565,939,680 and earnings of $1.21 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $YY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

JOYY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of JOYY stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

JOYY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $YY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for JOYY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $YY forecast page.

JOYY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $YY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $YY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Chong from Jefferies set a target price of $46.0 on 11/27/2024

on 11/27/2024 Lei Zhang from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $36.0 on 10/29/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.