JOYY Earnings Preview: Recent $YY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

JOYY ($YY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $565,939,680 and earnings of $1.21 per share.
JOYY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of JOYY stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC added 1,451,536 shares (+2990.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,746,781
- OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD added 1,382,086 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,840,299
- MANGROVE PARTNERS IM, LLC removed 1,026,571 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,961,996
- OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 882,590 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,936,391
- YUNQI CAPITAL LTD added 865,285 shares (+102.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,212,177
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 572,261 shares (-82.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,949,122
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 412,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,263,125
JOYY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $YY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024
JOYY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $YY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $YY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Thomas Chong from Jefferies set a target price of $46.0 on 11/27/2024
- Lei Zhang from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $36.0 on 10/29/2024
