Joyce Corporation’s Dan Smetana Retires After 40 Years

Joyce Corporation Ltd bids farewell to its long-standing Non-Executive Director and former Chairman, Dan Smetana, as he retires after a remarkable 40-year tenure. Smetana, who played a pivotal role in transforming Joyce from a manufacturing firm into a leading retailer and franchise operator, has been instrumental in the success of key ventures like Bedshed and KWB Group. His leadership not only brought substantial returns to shareholders but also enriched the lives of franchisees and partners across Australia.

