Joyce Corporation Ltd Reports Strong 2024 Performance

Joyce Corporation Ltd has reported strong financial performance for 2024, with a net profit of $8.4 million and a healthy cash balance of $39.1 million, despite challenging economic conditions. The company’s KWB segment continued to thrive, generating $121 million in revenue and planning further expansion, while Bedshed maintained robust sales and margins. Although Crave, their home staging venture, faced setbacks due to a downturn in the Perth housing market, Joyce Corporation remains focused on strategic capital allocation and growth opportunities.

