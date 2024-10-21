Joyce Corporation Ltd Announces AGM Details

Joyce Corporation Ltd (AU:JYC) has released an update.

Joyce Corporation Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 21, 2024, in Perth, and encourages shareholders to access the meeting notice electronically. Shareholders are advised to submit their proxy forms and voting intentions online before the meeting. The company also recommends updating communication preferences to receive timely electronic updates.

