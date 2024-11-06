Joyce Corporation Announces New Securities Quotation

Joyce Corporation Ltd (AU:JYC) has released an update.

Joyce Corporation Ltd has announced the quotation of 72,607 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, effective from November 1, 2024. This move is part of the company’s employee incentive scheme, aimed at boosting employee engagement and company growth. Investors might view this as a strategic step towards enhancing shareholder value.

