Joyce Corporation Announces Board Changes and Compliance

Joyce Corporation Ltd has announced the retirement of Dan Smetana from its board, effective November 21, 2024. An administrative oversight delayed the lodging of a required notice with the ASX, which has now been corrected. Joyce Corporation assures investors that its current arrangements meet ASX disclosure obligations.

