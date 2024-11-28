News & Insights

Joyce Corporation Announces Board Changes and Compliance

November 28, 2024 — 03:27 am EST

Joyce Corporation Ltd (AU:JYC) has released an update.

Joyce Corporation Ltd has announced the retirement of Dan Smetana from its board, effective November 21, 2024. An administrative oversight delayed the lodging of a required notice with the ASX, which has now been corrected. Joyce Corporation assures investors that its current arrangements meet ASX disclosure obligations.

