Joyce Corporation Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 21, 2024 — 12:17 am EDT

Joyce Corporation Ltd (AU:JYC) has released an update.

Joyce Corporation Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting set for November 21, 2024, in Perth, where shareholders will review the company’s financial reports and vote on key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report. This meeting provides an important opportunity for shareholders to engage in the company’s governance and financial planning. Shareholders are encouraged to participate actively, either in person or by proxy.

