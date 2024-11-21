Joyce Corporation AGM Resolutions Pass with Strong Support

Joyce Corporation Ltd (AU:JYC) has released an update.

Joyce Corporation Ltd successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions passing by the required majority. The resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of a director, and the issuance of equity securities. This positive outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives.

