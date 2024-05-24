Joy City Announces Consumer Infrastructure REIT Spin-off

Joy City Property Limited (HK:0207) has released an update.

Joy City Property Limited is set to spin off its Consumer Infrastructure REIT with a separate listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, reducing its indirect interest in the project to 40% from 100%. The spin-off will be treated as a major transaction, meeting the requirements for shareholder approval, which has been secured from Grandjoy Holdings Group, holding a 64.18% share. Due to legal constraints in the PRC, the company has been granted a waiver from providing existing shareholders with assured entitlement to REIT units.

