News & Insights

Stocks

Joy City Announces Consumer Infrastructure REIT Spin-off

May 24, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Joy City Property Limited (HK:0207) has released an update.

Joy City Property Limited is set to spin off its Consumer Infrastructure REIT with a separate listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, reducing its indirect interest in the project to 40% from 100%. The spin-off will be treated as a major transaction, meeting the requirements for shareholder approval, which has been secured from Grandjoy Holdings Group, holding a 64.18% share. Due to legal constraints in the PRC, the company has been granted a waiver from providing existing shareholders with assured entitlement to REIT units.

For further insights into HK:0207 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.