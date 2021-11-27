Jowell Global Ltd Shares Close the Week 27.5% Lower - Weekly Wrap

Jowell Global Ltd (JWEL) shares closed this week 27.5% lower than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently up 15.5% year-to-date, up 15.5% over the past 12 months, and up 15.5% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.9%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.1%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $14.64 and as low as $9.43 this week.

Shares closed 35.1% below its 52-week high and 138.4% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 71.5% lower than the 10-day average and 56.5% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -319.7%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 661.0%

