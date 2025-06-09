Journey Medical’s Emrosi™ Featured on National TV Segment for FDA-Approved Rosacea Treatment

A national TV segment featured Journey Medical's FDA-approved rosacea treatment, Emrosi™, providing expert insights on managing the condition.

Journey Medical Corporation announced that its FDA-approved treatment for rosacea, Emrosi™, was featured in a segment of “The Balancing Act®” aired on Lifetime TV on June 9, 2025, with a rebroadcast scheduled for June 19. The segment aimed to educate viewers on rosacea and presented expert insights, including a discussion by Dr. Saurabh Lodha on Emrosi’s unique formulation and its benefits for managing the condition. Emrosi, approved in November 2024, is the lowest-dose oral minocycline available for treating inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults. Journey Medical is committed to enhancing dermatologic care through innovative solutions, and the segment provided important visibility for Emrosi and raised awareness of the condition that affects millions.

Potential Positives

Emrosi™, an FDA-approved treatment for rosacea, was featured on a national TV segment, enhancing its visibility to a wide audience.

The segment provides expert insights on managing rosacea, positioning Journey Medical as a thought leader in dermatological care.

Highlighting the unique formulation of Emrosi supports the company’s commitment to innovative, patient-focused solutions in the dermatology market.

Potential Negatives

Inclusion of significant safety warnings and potential adverse reactions associated with Emrosi™, which may raise concerns among patients and healthcare providers about the safety profile of the product.

The mention of a substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern raises serious financial stability concerns that could affect investor confidence.

The competitive landscape may threaten the commercial opportunity and profitability of Emrosi™, particularly with the risk of generic competition and similar products from competitors.

FAQ

What is Emrosi?

Emrosi is a FDA-approved treatment for inflammatory lesions of rosacea, containing 40 mg of Minocycline Hydrochloride in modified-release capsules.

When did the national TV segment on Emrosi air?

The segment premiered on Monday, June 9, 2025, and will be rebroadcast on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

How can patients learn more about Emrosi?

Patients can visit the show's website at https://thebalancingact.com/rosacea for more information about Emrosi and the featured segment.

What are the common side effects of Emrosi?

The most commonly reported side effect is dyspepsia, which occurred in 1% or more of patients taking Emrosi.

Who can prescribe Emrosi?

Emrosi is available by prescription, and should be prescribed by healthcare providers familiar with rosacea treatment.

National TV Segment Highlights FDA-Approved Treatment for Rosacea









Segment premiered on Monday, June 9 and will be rebroadcast on Thursday, June 19, at 7:30 a.m. PT/ ET







SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical” or “the Company”, “we”, or “our”), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on selling and marketing U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced that a new segment of “The Balancing Act





®





” airing on Lifetime TV and sponsored by the Company featured Emrosi™ (40 mg Minocycline Hydrochloride Modified-Release Capsules), its FDA-approved treatment for inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults. The segment premiered nationwide on Monday, June 9, at 7:30 a.m. PT / ET and provided expert insights on lifestyle considerations and treatment options for managing rosacea.





“We’re proud to see Emrosi featured on ‘The Balancing Act



,



’ bringing national visibility to what we believe is a potential paradigm shift in the treatment of rosacea,” said Claude Maraoui, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Journey Medical. “This segment is an important opportunity to educate patients, caregivers and healthcare providers about Emrosi’s unique formulation and benefits, as well as our broader commitment to advancing dermatologic care through innovative, patient-focused solutions.”





The feature included insights from Pura Dermatology’s Saurabh Lodha, MD, FAAD, who discussed Emrosi’s unique formulation and its significance in the treatment landscape for rosacea. Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2024, Emrosi is the lowest-dose oral minocycline available, offering patients an effective treatment option with a favorable safety profile. It is available by prescription at specialty pharmacy chains.





In addition to the June 9 premiere, the segment will be rebroadcast on Thursday, June 19, at 7:30 a.m. PT/ ET. It can also be viewed on the show’s website,



https://thebalancingact.com/rosacea



.







About Rosacea







Rosacea is a chronic, relapsing, inflammatory skin condition that most commonly presents with symptoms such as deep facial redness, acne-like inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) and spider veins (telangiectasia). According to



The National Rosacea Society





,



it is estimated that rosacea affects over 16 million Americans and as many as 415 million people worldwide. Rosacea is most frequently seen in adults between 30 and 50 years of age. Surveys conducted by



The National Rosacea Society



report that more than 90 percent of rosacea patients said their condition had lowered their self-confidence and self-esteem, and 41 percent stated that it had caused them to avoid public contact or cancel social engagements. Among rosacea patients with severe symptoms, 88 percent said the disorder had adversely affected their professional interactions, and 51 percent said they had missed work because of their condition.







Important Safety Information









Indication:



EMROSI™ is indicated for the treatment of inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) of rosacea in adults.



Adverse Events:



The most common adverse reaction reported by ≥1% of subjects treated with EMROSI and more frequently than in subjects receiving placebo was dyspepsia.



Contraindications:



EMROSI should not be taken by patients who have a history of hypersensitivity to any of the tetracyclines.



Warnings/Precautions:



Cases of anaphylaxis, serious skin reactions (e.g., Stevens-Johnson syndrome), erythema multiforme, and drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) syndrome have been reported postmarketing with minocycline use in patients with acne. If DRESS syndrome is recognized, discontinue EMROSI immediately. Use during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy, infancy and childhood up to the age of 8 years may cause permanent discoloration of the teeth and reversible inhibition of bone growth. Discontinue EMROSI use if Antibiotic-Associated Colitis occurs. Discontinue EMROSI if liver injury is suspected. Patients experiencing light-headedness, dizziness or vertigo should be cautioned about driving vehicles or operating heavy machinery. Clinical manifestations include headache, blurred vision, diplopia, and vision loss. Discontinue EMROSI immediately if symptoms occur. Symptoms may be manifested by fever, rash, arthralgia, and malaise. Discontinue EMROSI immediately if symptoms occur. Patients should minimize or avoid exposure to natural or artificial sunlight while using EMROSI. Tetracycline-class antibiotics are known to cause hyperpigmentation. EMROSI may induce hyperpigmentation in many organs, including nails, bone, skin, eyes, thyroid, visceral tissue, oral cavity, sclerae and heart valves. Because of the potential for drug-resistant bacteria to develop during the use of EMROSI, use EMROSI only as indicated. If superinfection occurs, discontinue EMROSI and institute appropriate therapy. Perform periodic laboratory evaluations of organ systems, including hematopoietic, renal and hepatic studies. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit





www.fda.gov/medwatch





or call 1-800-FDA-1088





For full prescribing information, please visit



www.emrosi.com



.







About The Balancing





Act







The Balancing Act® is a morning show created and produced by BrandStar that offers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format; providing resources to help people do life better. The Balancing Act features everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. Tune in to The Balancing Act weekdays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime® and find all previously aired episodes on



TheBalancingAct.com



.







About Journey Medical Corporation







Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical”) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions through its efficient sales and marketing model. The Company currently markets eight FDA approved prescription drugs that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology’s most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical’s common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit





www.journeymedicalcorp.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words “the Company”, “we”, “us” and “our” may refer to Journey Medical. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “expect,” “will,” “could,” “project,” “intend,” “potential” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: the fact that our products and product candidates are subject to time and cost intensive regulation and clinical testing and as a result, may never be successfully developed or commercialized; a substantial portion of our sales derive from products that may become subject to third-party generic competition, the introduction of new competitor products, or an increase in market share of existing competitor products, any of which could have a significant adverse impact on our operating income; we operate in a heavily regulated industry, and we cannot predict the impact that any future legislation or administrative or executive action may have on our operations; our revenue is dependent mainly upon sales of our dermatology products and any setback relating to the sale of such products could impair our operating results; competition could limit our products’ commercial opportunity and profitability, including competition from manufacturers of generic versions of our products; the risk that our products do not achieve broad market acceptance, including by government and third-party payors; our reliance third parties for several aspects of our operations; our dependence on our ability to identify, develop, and acquire or in-license products and integrate them into our operations, at which we may be unsuccessful; the dependence of the success of our business, including our ability to finance our company and generate additional revenue, on the successful commercialization of our recently approved product, Emrosi



TM



, and any future product candidates that we may develop, in-license or acquire; clinical drug development is very expensive, time consuming, and uncertain and our clinical trials may fail to adequately demonstrate the safety and efficacy of our current or any future product candidates; our competitors could develop and commercialize products similar or identical to ours; risks related to the protection of our intellectual property and our potential inability to maintain sufficient patent protection for our technology and products; our business and operations would suffer in the event of computer system failures, cyber-attacks, or deficiencies in our or our third parties’ cybersecurity; the substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern; the effects of major public health issues, epidemics or pandemics on our product revenues and any future clinical trials; our potential need to raise additional capital; Fortress controls a voting majority of our common stock, which could be detrimental to our other shareholders; as well as other risks described in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, subsequent Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other filings we make with the SEC. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







Company Contact:







Jaclyn Jaffe





(781) 652-4500









ir@jmcderm.com











Media Relations Contact:







Tony Plohoros





6 Degrees





(908) 591-2839









tplohoros@6degreespr.com







