Journey Medical price target raised to $11 from $8.50 at Alliance Global Partners

November 04, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Alliance Global Partners analyst Scott Henry raised the firm’s price target on Journey Medical (DERM) to $11 from $8.50 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares. The firm noted the “underwhelmed” reaction to Journey’s announcement the FDA approved Emrosi as a 1x/day oral treatment for rosacea, but feels that longer term this is a “transformative event for the company” and reiterated its Buy rating for speculative investors.

