Journey Medical (DERM) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 13.77

The average one-year price target for Journey Medical (NasdaqCM:DERM) has been revised to $13.77 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of $12.24 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.52% from the latest reported closing price of $7.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Journey Medical. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 74.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DERM is 0.07%, an increase of 27.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.23% to 9,327K shares. The put/call ratio of DERM is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tang Capital Management holds 1,855K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,306K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152K shares , representing an increase of 11.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DERM by 15.55% over the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 971K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares , representing an increase of 90.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DERM by 608.13% over the last quarter.

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 506K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares , representing an increase of 16.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DERM by 35.72% over the last quarter.

Summit Financial holds 380K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company.

