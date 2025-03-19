Journey Medical Corporation Schedules Year-End 2024 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Journey Medical Corporation will announce 2024 financial results on March 26, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Journey Medical Corporation, a pharmaceutical company focused on marketing FDA-approved dermatological treatments, announced it will release its year-end 2024 financial results on March 26, 2025, after market close. The company will hold a conference call and audio webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET, with domestic callers able to dial 1-866-777-2509 and international callers at 1-412-317-5413. Participants are encouraged to register beforehand to receive their dial-in information. Additionally, a live audio webcast will be available on the company’s website for approximately 30 days after the call. Journey Medical, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, markets various prescription products for skin conditions and is recognized for its efficient sales model and experienced team.

Potential Positives

Journey Medical will be releasing its year-end 2024 financial results, indicating an upcoming opportunity to provide stakeholders with insights into the company's performance and growth.

The scheduled conference call and audio webcast will enhance transparency and allow for direct communication between Journey Medical management and investors.

Journey Medical’s focus on FDA-approved products and its established marketing strategies demonstrate a commitment to meeting regulatory standards and effectively addressing dermatological conditions in the market.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not include any specific details about the financial performance or highlights of the year-end 2024 results, which may lead to uncertainty or negative speculation among investors.

The lack of any forward-looking statements or guidance for the upcoming year could signal a lack of confidence in future performance.

There is a reliance on a limited number of products, which may pose a risk to the company’s revenue if any of the marketed products underperform or face regulatory challenges.

FAQ

When will Journey Medical announce its year-end 2024 financial results?

Journey Medical will release its year-end 2024 financial results on March 26, 2025.

What time is the Journey Medical conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on March 26, 2025.

How can I participate in the Journey Medical conference call?

Interested parties can dial 1-866-777-2509 for domestic calls or 1-412-317-5413 for international calls.

Where can I find the audio webcast of the conference call?

The audio webcast can be accessed on the News and Events page of Journey Medical’s website.

How long will the webcast be available for replay?

The webcast will be available for replay for approximately 30 days after the conference call.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DERM Insider Trading Activity

$DERM insiders have traded $DERM stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DERM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLAUDE MARAOUI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 160,283 shares for an estimated $811,060 .

. JOSEPH BENESCH (CFO) sold 1,365 shares for an estimated $7,084

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DERM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $DERM stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (“Journey Medical” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DERM), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on selling and marketing U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”)-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced the Company will release its year end 2024 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Journey Medical management will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET.





To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Journey Medical conference call. Participants can register for the conference by navigating to



https://dpregister.com/sreg/10197674/feaf5b7354



. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration.





A live audio webcast can be accessed on the News and Events page of the Investors section of Journey Medical’s website,



www.journeymedicalcorp.com



, and will remain available for replay for approximately 30 days after the conference call.







About Journey Medical Corporation







Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical”) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions through its efficient sales and marketing model. The Company currently markets seven branded and two generic products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology’s most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical’s common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit





www.journeymedicalcorp.com





.







Company Contact:







Jaclyn Jaffe





Journey Medical Corporation





(781) 652-4500







ir@jmcderm.com









Media Relations Contact:







Tony Plohoros





6 Degrees





(908) 591-2839









tplohoros@6degreespr.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.