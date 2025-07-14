Journey Medical Corporation Reports Increase in Payer Coverage for Emrosi™ to 65% of Commercial Lives, Supporting Growing Prescription Demand

Payer coverage for Emrosi now covers 65% of commercial lives as prescription demand increases.

Journey Medical Corporation announced that payer coverage for its rosacea treatment, Emrosi™, has significantly increased from 29% to 65% of commercial lives in the U.S. since May 2025, representing coverage for approximately 122 million out of 187 million commercial lives. This growth supports the rising demand for prescriptions of Emrosi, which is designed to treat inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults. CEO Claude Maraoui highlighted that the expansion of payer coverage, along with strong clinical data and a targeted contracting strategy, will enhance access to this treatment. Journey Medical aims to continue improving coverage and positioning Emrosi as the standard of care for rosacea, emphasizing the importance of making effective dermatologic medicines accessible and affordable for patients.

Potential Positives

Payer coverage for Emrosi™ has significantly increased to 65% of commercial lives, up from 29% in May 2025, indicating enhanced market acceptance and accessibility for patients.

The expansion of payer coverage is expected to support the adoption and increase in prescription demand for Emrosi™, which may lead to robust revenue growth for Journey Medical Corporation.

Strong clinical data supporting the efficacy of Emrosi™ over existing treatments bolsters the product's positioning in the market and increases the likelihood of it becoming the standard of care for rosacea.

Potential Negatives

The increase in payer coverage from 29% to 65% may indicate initial low acceptance and market penetration issues for Emrosi, raising concerns about its future growth potential.

The potential for significant adverse reactions associated with Emrosi, including serious skin reactions and permanent discoloration of teeth, may limit its adoption among patients and prescribers.

The company may face ongoing challenges in achieving broad market acceptance due to competition from generic alternatives and existing treatment methods in a heavily regulated industry.

FAQ

What percentage of commercial lives have coverage for Emrosi™?

As of July 2025, 65% of commercial lives in the U.S. have coverage for Emrosi™.

How has payer coverage for Emrosi™ changed recently?

Payer coverage increased from 29% in May 2025 to 65% in July 2025.

What is Emrosi™ indicated for?

Emrosi™ is indicated for the treatment of inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) of rosacea in adults.

How does Journey Medical support patient access to Emrosi™?

The company has a patient access program to ensure cost-effective coverage for Emrosi™.

What is the significance of Emrosi™ in rosacea treatment?

Emrosi™ aims to become the standard of care for treating rosacea due to its superior efficacy.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical” or “the Company”, “we”, or “our”), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company primarily focused on selling and marketing FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced that 65% of the 187 million commercial lives in the United States now have pharmacy benefit coverage for Emrosi



(40 mg Minocycline Hydrochloride Modified-Release Capsules, 10 mg immediate release and 30 mg extended release), the Company’s recently launched treatment for the inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults. This compares to 29% of commercial lives in May 2025. Journey Medical continues to execute on the launch of Emrosi, with expanded payer coverage anticipated to facilitate further growth in total prescription (TRx) demand.





“We are extremely pleased with the ongoing adoption of Emrosi by commercial payers, which is being driven by our targeted contracting strategy, increasing prescription demand, and strong clinical data demonstrating superior efficacy of Emrosi over the current standard of care,” said Claude Maraoui, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Journey Medical Corporation. “Delivering cost-effective coverage for high-quality dermatologic medicines is a core priority for Journey Medical, and our strong progress with payers and our patient access program both help to ensure that patients receiving a prescription for Emrosi are able to benefit from this best-in-class medicine. We look forward to continuing to expand coverage for Emrosi for patients nationwide, and believe that the product will become the standard of care for the treatment of rosacea.”





Emrosi is available by prescription at specialty pharmacy chains.







About Rosacea







Rosacea is a chronic, relapsing, inflammatory skin condition that most commonly presents with symptoms such as deep facial redness, acne-like inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) and spider veins (telangiectasia). According to



The National Rosacea Society





it is estimated that rosacea affects over 16 million Americans and as many as 415 million people worldwide. Rosacea is most frequently seen in adults between 30 and 50 years of age. Surveys conducted by



The National Rosacea Society



report that more than 90 percent of rosacea patients said their condition had lowered their self-confidence and self-esteem, and 41 percent stated that it had caused them to avoid public contact or cancel social engagements. Among rosacea patients with severe symptoms, 88 percent said the disorder had adversely affected their professional interactions, and 51 percent said they had missed work because of their condition.







Important Safety Information









Indication:



EMROSI™ is indicated for the treatment of inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) of rosacea in adults.



Adverse Events:



The most common adverse reaction reported by ≥1% of subjects treated with EMROSI and more frequently than in subjects receiving placebo was dyspepsia.



Contraindications:



EMROSI should not be taken by patients who have a history of hypersensitivity to any of the tetracyclines.



Warnings/Precautions:



Cases of anaphylaxis, serious skin reactions (e.g., Stevens-Johnson syndrome), erythema multiforme, and drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) syndrome have been reported postmarketing with minocycline use in patients with acne. If DRESS syndrome is recognized, discontinue EMROSI immediately. Use during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy, infancy and childhood up to the age of 8 years may cause permanent discoloration of the teeth and reversible inhibition of bone growth. Discontinue EMROSI use if Antibiotic-Associated Colitis occurs. Discontinue EMROSI if liver injury is suspected. Patients experiencing light-headedness, dizziness or vertigo should be cautioned about driving vehicles or operating heavy machinery. Clinical manifestations include headache, blurred vision, diplopia, and vision loss. Discontinue EMROSI immediately if symptoms occur. Symptoms may be manifested by fever, rash, arthralgia, and malaise. Discontinue EMROSI immediately if symptoms occur. Patients should minimize or avoid exposure to natural or artificial sunlight while using EMROSI. Tetracycline-class antibiotics are known to cause hyperpigmentation. EMROSI may induce hyperpigmentation in many organs, including nails, bone, skin, eyes, thyroid, visceral tissue, oral cavity, sclerae and heart valves. Because of the potential for drug-resistant bacteria to develop during the use of EMROSI, use EMROSI only as indicated. If superinfection occurs, discontinue EMROSI and institute appropriate therapy. Perform periodic laboratory evaluations of organ systems, including hematopoietic, renal and hepatic studies. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit





www.fda.gov/medwatch





or call 1-800-FDA-1088.





For full prescribing information, please visit



www.emrosi.com



About Journey Medical Corporation







Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical”) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions through its efficient sales and marketing model. The Company currently markets eight FDA approved prescription drugs that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology’s most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical’s common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit





www.journeymedicalcorp.com





Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words “the Company”, “we”, “us” and “our” may refer to Journey Medical. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “may,” “expect,” “will,” “could,” “project,” “intend,” “potential” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: the fact that our products and product candidates are subject to time and cost intensive regulation and clinical testing and as a result, may never be successfully developed or commercialized; a substantial portion of our sales derive from products that may become subject to third-party generic competition, the introduction of new competitor products, or an increase in market share of existing competitor products, any of which could have a significant adverse impact on our operating income; we operate in a heavily regulated industry, and we cannot predict the impact that any future legislation or administrative or executive action may have on our operations; our revenue is dependent mainly upon sales of our dermatology products and any setback relating to the sale of such products could impair our operating results; competition could limit our products’ commercial opportunity and profitability, including competition from manufacturers of generic versions of our products; the risk that our products do not achieve broad market acceptance, including by government and third-party payors; our reliance third parties for several aspects of our operations; our dependence on our ability to identify, develop, and acquire or in-license products and integrate them into our operations, at which we may be unsuccessful; the dependence of the success of our business, including our ability to finance our company and generate additional revenue, on the successful commercialization of our recently approved product, Emrosi



TM



, and any future product candidates that we may develop, in-license or acquire; clinical drug development is very expensive, time consuming, and uncertain and our clinical trials may fail to adequately demonstrate the safety and efficacy of our current or any future product candidates; our competitors could develop and commercialize products similar or identical to ours; risks related to the protection of our intellectual property and our potential inability to maintain sufficient patent protection for our technology and products; our business and operations would suffer in the event of computer system failures, cyber-attacks, or deficiencies in our or our third parties’ cybersecurity; the substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern; the effects of major public health issues, epidemics or pandemics on our product revenues and any future clinical trials; our potential need to raise additional capital; Fortress controls a voting majority of our common stock, which could be detrimental to our other shareholders; as well as other risks described in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, subsequent Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other filings we make with the SEC. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







Company Contact:







Jaclyn Jaffe





(781) 652-4500









ir@jmcderm.com











Media Relations Contact:







Tony Plohoros





6 Degrees





(908) 591-2839









tplohoros@6degreespr.com







