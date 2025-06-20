Journey Medical Corporation to Present Phase 3 Data on Emrosi™ for Rosacea at 2025 SDPA Summer Conference

Journey Medical will present Phase 3 trial data for Emrosi™, an FDA-approved rosacea treatment, at the SDPA 2025 conference.

Journey Medical Corporation announced that data from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating Emrosi™, a treatment for moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea, will be presented at the 2025 Summer Dermatology Conference. The analysis revealed that body weight did not influence Emrosi’s efficacy, confirming its body weight-independent formulation, which simplifies prescribing by eliminating dosing adjustments. Emrosi demonstrated superior results in treating rosacea compared to placebo and doxycycline, with a good safety profile. The product received FDA approval in November 2024 and is expected to set a new standard of care for rosacea management, offering effective treatment without the complexities of weight-based dosing.

Presentation of data analysis from two Phase 3 clinical trials at a prominent dermatology conference enhances the visibility and credibility of Emrosi™ in the medical community.

Results indicate that Emrosi™ is effective regardless of body weight, simplifying prescribing and potentially increasing adoption among healthcare providers.

Emrosi™ demonstrated superior efficacy over both placebo and the current standard of care, which supports its positioning as a leading treatment option for rosacea.

The positive safety profile and well-tolerated nature of Emrosi™ may increase confidence among prescribing physicians and patients, facilitating broader market acceptance.

Concerns regarding the potential for adverse effects, including severe reactions like anaphylaxis and drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS), could impact patient and physician confidence in prescribing Emrosi.

The substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern raises questions regarding its financial stability and long-term viability.

Dependence on the successful commercialization of Emrosi and the risks associated with product acceptance and market competition may hinder the company's growth potential.

What is Emrosi and what conditions does it treat?

Emrosi is an FDA-approved medication for treating moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea in adults.

How does Emrosi's efficacy relate to body weight?

The Phase 3 trials showed that Emrosi's efficacy is body weight independent, allowing for consistent dosing regardless of patient weight.

What were the results of the clinical trials for Emrosi?

Emrosi demonstrated superior efficacy on primary endpoints compared to placebo and doxycycline, with supportive results across different body weight categories.

What are the common side effects of Emrosi?

The most common side effect reported is dyspepsia, occurring in at least 1% of treated subjects.

Where can patients obtain Emrosi?

Emrosi is available by prescription through specialty pharmacy chains nationwide.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical” or “the Company”, “we”, or “our”), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on selling and marketing U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced that a data analysis from two Phase 3 multicenter clinical trials, evaluating Emrosi™ for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea in adults will be presented at the Society of Dermatology Physician Associates (SDPA) 2025 Summer Dermatology Conference taking place June 25-29 in Washington, DC. The analysis determined that differences in body weight did not affect the efficacy of Emrosi in the two Phase 3 trials, which supported its November 2024 FDA approval.





“This analysis demonstrated that Emrosi is body weight independent, which means it can be prescribed without regard to the patient's body weight. This is an important attribute, as it avoids the potential for errors in dose calculations,” said Julie Harper, MD, past president of the American Acne & Rosacea society (AARS) and Owner of the Dermatology and Skin Care Center of Birmingham, AL. “If doses were to be calculated based on body weight, the wide range of body weights in the real world would pose a challenge.”





Subjects in the double-blind, placebo-controlled Minocycline Versus Oracea



®



in Rosacea-1 (“MVOR-1”) and Minocycline Versus Oracea in Rosacea-2 (“MVOR-2”) Phase 3 clinical trials were randomized in a 3:3:2 ratio to treatment with Emrosi, doxycycline 40 mg, or placebo once daily for 16 weeks. The coprimary efficacy endpoints were: 1) the proportion of participants demonstrating Investigator’s Global Assessment (“IGA”) treatment success with Emrosi vs. placebo; and 2) reductions in total inflammatory lesion counts with Emrosi vs. placebo. Comparisons between Emrosi and doxycycline were secondary endpoints. Sub-group analyses were conducted in patients with body weight less than or equal to the median body weight (≤MBW) and in patients with body weight greater than the median body weight (>MBW).





Of the 653 participants enrolled, 323 were randomized in MVOR-1 (including 246 [76.5%] women) and 330 were randomized in MVOR-2 (including 249 [75.5%] women). The median body weight at baseline was 83.5 kg in MVOR-1 and 83.0 kg in MVOR-2.









Table 1: Efficacy Results from the Subgroup Analysis based on Body Weight of Participants













Endpoint













Baseline Body Weight













MVOR-1 (N=323)





MVOR-2 (N=330)









Emrosi





(n=122)





Doxycycline





(n=121)





Placebo





(n=80)





Emrosi





(n=123)





Doxycycline





(n=125)





Placebo





(n=82)









Proportion of Subjects with IGA Treatment Success at Week 16













≤ Median





75.5%





51.0%





28.2%





58.2%





28.1%





29.7%









> Median





56.3%





46.9%





35.3%





65.0%





33.9%





22.6%









Change from Baseline in Total Inflammatory Lesion Count at Week 16













≤ Median





-20.4





(10.7)





-15.0





(7.3)





-11.7





(10.0)





-17.7





(8.7)





-14.5





(10.7)





-12.0





(8.8)









> Median





-22.1





(11.7)





-14.7





(10.6)





-12.5





(8.5)





-17.1





(7.8)





-14.9





(10.1)





-10.7





(11.1)









Emrosi showed superior efficacy on both co-primary endpoints, in both the body weight categories, compared to placebo and doxycycline. Emrosi was generally well tolerated, with no notable between-group differences in the frequency or severity of reported adverse events.





“These compelling Phase 3 results reinforce the potential of Emrosi to become a new standard of care for patients with rosacea. Emrosi is the lowest oral dose of minocycline approved by the FDA that is a body weight–independent formulation, enabling physicians to prescribe confidently without the need for dose adjustments,” said Claude Maraoui, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Journey Medical Corporation. “Demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements over both placebo and the current standard of care, regardless of body weight, Emrosi represents a major step forward in managing this chronic and often frustrating skin condition. We are proud to bring forward this FDA-approved treatment that offers patients faster, more effective treatment with a favorable safety profile.”





Emrosi is available by prescription at specialty pharmacy chains.







About Rosacea







Rosacea is a chronic, relapsing, inflammatory skin condition that most commonly presents with symptoms such as deep facial redness, acne-like inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) and spider veins (telangiectasia). According to



The National Rosacea Society





,



it is estimated that rosacea affects over 16 million Americans and as many as 415 million people worldwide. Rosacea is most frequently seen in adults between 30 and 50 years of age. Surveys conducted by



The National Rosacea Society



report that more than 90 percent of rosacea patients said their condition had lowered their self-confidence and self-esteem, and 41 percent stated that it had caused them to avoid public contact or cancel social engagements. Among rosacea patients with severe symptoms, 88 percent said the disorder had adversely affected their professional interactions, and 51 percent said they had missed work because of their condition.







Important Safety Information









Indication:



EMROSI™ is indicated for the treatment of inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) of rosacea in adults.



Adverse Events:



The most common adverse reaction reported by ≥1% of subjects treated with EMROSI and more frequently than in subjects receiving placebo was dyspepsia.



Contraindications:



EMROSI should not be taken by patients who have a history of hypersensitivity to any of the tetracyclines.



Warnings/Precautions:



Cases of anaphylaxis, serious skin reactions (e.g., Stevens-Johnson syndrome), erythema multiforme, and drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) syndrome have been reported postmarketing with minocycline use in patients with acne. If DRESS syndrome is recognized, discontinue EMROSI immediately. Use during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy, infancy and childhood up to the age of 8 years may cause permanent discoloration of the teeth and reversible inhibition of bone growth. Discontinue EMROSI use if Antibiotic-Associated Colitis occurs. Discontinue EMROSI if liver injury is suspected. Patients experiencing light-headedness, dizziness or vertigo should be cautioned about driving vehicles or operating heavy machinery. Clinical manifestations include headache, blurred vision, diplopia, and vision loss. Discontinue EMROSI immediately if symptoms occur. Symptoms may be manifested by fever, rash, arthralgia, and malaise. Discontinue EMROSI immediately if symptoms occur. Patients should minimize or avoid exposure to natural or artificial sunlight while using EMROSI. Tetracycline-class antibiotics are known to cause hyperpigmentation. EMROSI may induce hyperpigmentation in many organs, including nails, bone, skin, eyes, thyroid, visceral tissue, oral cavity, sclerae and heart valves. Because of the potential for drug-resistant bacteria to develop during the use of EMROSI, use EMROSI only as indicated. If superinfection occurs, discontinue EMROSI and institute appropriate therapy. Perform periodic laboratory evaluations of organ systems, including hematopoietic, renal and hepatic studies. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit





www.fda.gov/medwatch





or call 1-800-FDA-1088.





For full prescribing information, please visit



www.emrosi.com



.







About Journey Medical Corporation







Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical”) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions through its efficient sales and marketing model. The Company currently markets eight FDA approved prescription drugs that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology’s most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical’s common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit





www.journeymedicalcorp.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words “the Company”, “we”, “us” and “our” may refer to Journey Medical. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “expect,” “will,” “could,” “project,” “intend,” “potential” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: the fact that our products and product candidates are subject to time and cost intensive regulation and clinical testing and as a result, may never be successfully developed or commercialized; a substantial portion of our sales derive from products that may become subject to third-party generic competition, the introduction of new competitor products, or an increase in market share of existing competitor products, any of which could have a significant adverse impact on our operating income; we operate in a heavily regulated industry, and we cannot predict the impact that any future legislation or administrative or executive action may have on our operations; our revenue is dependent mainly upon sales of our dermatology products and any setback relating to the sale of such products could impair our operating results; competition could limit our products’ commercial opportunity and profitability, including competition from manufacturers of generic versions of our products; the risk that our products do not achieve broad market acceptance, including by government and third-party payors; our reliance third parties for several aspects of our operations; our dependence on our ability to identify, develop, and acquire or in-license products and integrate them into our operations, at which we may be unsuccessful; the dependence of the success of our business, including our ability to finance our company and generate additional revenue, on the successful commercialization of our recently approved product, Emrosi



TM



, and any future product candidates that we may develop, in-license or acquire; clinical drug development is very expensive, time consuming, and uncertain and our clinical trials may fail to adequately demonstrate the safety and efficacy of our current or any future product candidates; our competitors could develop and commercialize products similar or identical to ours; risks related to the protection of our intellectual property and our potential inability to maintain sufficient patent protection for our technology and products; our business and operations would suffer in the event of computer system failures, cyber-attacks, or deficiencies in our or our third parties’ cybersecurity; the substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern; the effects of major public health issues, epidemics or pandemics on our product revenues and any future clinical trials; our potential need to raise additional capital; Fortress controls a voting majority of our common stock, which could be detrimental to our other shareholders; as well as other risks described in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, subsequent Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other filings we make with the SEC. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







Company Contact:







Jaclyn Jaffe





(781) 652-4500









ir@jmcderm.com











Media Relations Contact:







Tony Plohoros





6 Degrees





(908) 591-2839









tplohoros@6degreespr.com







