Journey Medical announces U.S. FDA approval of Emrosi

Journey Medical (DERM) announced that the FDA has approved Emrosi, formerly referred to as DFD-29, for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults. Emrosi was developed in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY). The approval of Emrosi is supported by positive data from Journey Medical’s two Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of rosacea. The Phase 3 clinical trials met all co-primary and secondary endpoints, and subjects completed the 16-week treatment with no significant safety issues. Emrosi demonstrated statistically significant superiority over both the current standard-of-care treatment, Oracea(R) 40 mg capsules, and placebo for Investigator’s Global Assessment treatment success as well as the reduction in total inflammatory lesion count in both studies.

