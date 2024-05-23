News & Insights

Stocks

Journey Energy Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 08:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) has released an update.

Journey Energy Inc. successfully held its 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting, with all resolutions passed including the election of six directors and the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors. Shareholders showed strong support for the board’s nominees and the auditor, with a high percentage of votes in favor for each resolution. This marks a positive consensus from the shareholders on the company’s corporate governance and strategic oversight.

For further insights into TSE:JOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JRNGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.