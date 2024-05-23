Journey Energy Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) has released an update.

Journey Energy Inc. successfully held its 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting, with all resolutions passed including the election of six directors and the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors. Shareholders showed strong support for the board’s nominees and the auditor, with a high percentage of votes in favor for each resolution. This marks a positive consensus from the shareholders on the company’s corporate governance and strategic oversight.

