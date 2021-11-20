Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) stock was sold by a number of insiders in the recent year, which isn't a positive indicator for investors

A number of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Jounce Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Richard Murray, for US$152k worth of shares, at about US$7.00 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$8.31). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 14% of Richard Murray's holding.

Jounce Therapeutics insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:JNCE Insider Trading Volume November 20th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Jounce Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.5% of Jounce Therapeutics shares, worth about US$11m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Jounce Therapeutics Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Jounce Therapeutics insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Jounce Therapeutics in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Jounce Therapeutics has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: Jounce Therapeutics may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.