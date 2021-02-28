Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Just Reported Full-Year Earnings And Analysts Are Lifting Their Estimates

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) just released its full-year report and things are looking bullish. Sales crushed expectations at US$62m, beating expectations by 85%. Jounce Therapeutics reported a statutory loss of US$1.24 per share, which - although not amazing - was much smaller than the analysts predicted. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:JNCE Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Jounce Therapeutics from five analysts is for revenues of US$76.7m in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 23% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to hold steady at around US$1.24. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$43.2m and US$1.53 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

The consensus price target rose 18% to US$11.63, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Jounce Therapeutics analyst has a price target of US$15.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$5.50. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Jounce Therapeutics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 23% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 9.7%p.a. over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 19% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Jounce Therapeutics is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. They also upgraded their revenue forecasts, although the latest estimates suggest that Jounce Therapeutics will grow in line with the overall industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Jounce Therapeutics going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Jounce Therapeutics (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.