Jounce Therapeutics: SELECT Trial Of Vopratelimab Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) reported top line data from the randomized phase 2 SELECT trial evaluating vopratelimab (vopra) in combination with pimivalimab versus pimivalimab alone in immunotherapy naïve, TISvopra biomarker-selected, second line non-small cell lung cancer patients. The company said the trial did not meet its primary endpoint of mean tumor change averaged over 9 and 18 weeks.

"The SELECT results do not support moving into registration studies as had been our previous goal. We will re-evaluate the vopra program in the context of our broader pipeline in the coming months," said Richard Murray, CEO.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics are down 24% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.