Jounce (JNCE) Up 41% on Buyout Offer From Concentra Biosciences

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics JNCE were up 40.6% on Mar 15 after management announced that Concentra Biosciences (“Concentra”) had made an unsolicited and non-binding proposal to acquire the company’s entire equity stake.

Per the terms of the proposal by Concentra, shareholders of Jounce will receive $1.80 per share in cash. The shareholders will also receive a contingent value right (“CVR”) which is a right to receive 80% of the net proceeds payable from any license or disposition of certain of Jounce’s legacy programs.

This proposal is subject to limited confirmatory due diligence and is based on the assumption of at least $130 million in cash and cash equivalents at closing.

Tang Capital Partners is a controlling shareholder in Concentra while it owns around 10.2% stake in Jounce.

The proposal comes weeks after management announced certain restructuring activities the company is undertaking to curb cash burn. Last month, Jounce announced that it would reduce its workforce by around 57% to advance the clinical development of its pipeline. These activities are being undertaken by the company as it lacks the resources needed to advance its pipeline development.

Alongside the workforce reduction decision, JNCE’s board of directors unanimously recommended a business combination with Redx Pharma via a proposed all share merger transaction. The combined entity will be referred to as “Redx Inc.” whose shares will be traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol as REDX. The transaction was expected to close in second-quarter 2023. This combined company is expected to be worth $425 million in market value. Once the merger is completed, Jounce’s shareholders will own approximately 37% of share capital of the combined entity.

Following the completion of the transaction, the combined entity will focus on developing Redx’s RXC007, a next-generation selective ROCK2 inhibitor that is being evaluated in a mid-stage study for treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Jounce’s clinical programs will not be pursued in-house beyond the currently ongoing studies.

However, the offer by Concentra has raised uncertainty over closing of the Redx merger.

