Commodities

Joules in talks about new investments with founder, others as sales suffer

November 07, 2022 — 02:56 am EST

Written by Sinchita Mitra for Reuters ->

Adds more details, background

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Struggling British fashion retailer Joules Group JOUL.L said on Monday it was in advanced talks with strategic investors, including its founder Tom Joule, for a cornerstone investment in an equity raise for the company as sales continue to suffer.

Joules said sales in the 11 weeks to Oct. 30 have been lower than its expectations, hurt by lower demand for outerwear, wellies and knitwear due to milder than expected weather.

Joules had launched a turnaround plan in September, as it struggles with its finances, profitability and cash generation, and consumers turn cautious about spending amid a cost of living crisis.

Talks with larger rival Next Plc NXT.Lhad failed to lead to an investment into the Leicestershire-based company.

Joules said it was also looking at alternative options, including a company voluntary arrangement planning, and remains in discussions with its lenders for a waiver of certain financial covenants.

A cornerstone investment is an agreement by an investor or group of investors to subscribe for a fixed monetary amount of shares in a new equity raise.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter