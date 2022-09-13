Commodities

Joules Group, Next Plc end investment talks

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published
Dan Wantrobski
Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

British fashion group Joules Group said on Tuesday talks over a potential equity investment from retailer Next Plc have ceased, sending its shares down more than 30%.

Sept 13 (Reuters) - British fashion group Joules Group JOUL.L said on Tuesday talks over a potential equity investment from retailer Next Plc NXT.L have ceased, sending its shares down more than 30%.

"Group continues to assess its ongoing financing requirements and is considering alternative options, including a possible equity raise," Joules said.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; (Direct: +91 77 6034 7399 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular