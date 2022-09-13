Joules Group, Next Plc end investment talks
Sept 13 (Reuters) - British fashion group Joules Group JOUL.L said on Tuesday talks over a potential equity investment from retailer Next Plc NXT.L have ceased, sending its shares down more than 30%.
"Group continues to assess its ongoing financing requirements and is considering alternative options, including a possible equity raise," Joules said.
(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
