Joules Group, Next Plc end investment talks

Sept 13 (Reuters) - British fashion group Joules Group JOUL.L said on Tuesday talks over a potential equity investment from retailer Next Plc NXT.L have ceased, sending its shares down more than 30%.

"Group continues to assess its ongoing financing requirements and is considering alternative options, including a possible equity raise," Joules said.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

