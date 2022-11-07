Joules Group in talks with founder, strategic investors for cornerstone investment

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Struggling British fashion retailer Joules Group JOUL.L said on Monday it was in advanced discussions with a number of its strategic investors, including its founder Tom Joule, for a cornerstone investment in an equity raise for the company.

The company added it was also looking at alternative options, including a company voluntary arrangement planning, and remains in discussions with its lenders for a waiver of certain financial covenants.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.