Joules Group in talks with founder, strategic investors for cornerstone investment

November 07, 2022 — 02:22 am EST

Written by Sinchita Mitra for Reuters ->

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Struggling British fashion retailer Joules Group JOUL.L said on Monday it was in advanced discussions with a number of its strategic investors, including its founder Tom Joule, for a cornerstone investment in an equity raise for the company.

The company added it was also looking at alternative options, including a company voluntary arrangement planning, and remains in discussions with its lenders for a waiver of certain financial covenants.

