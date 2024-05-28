Jotun Hits Record Sales and Earnings in 2024

Orkla ASA (GB:0FIN) has released an update.

Jotun, partly owned by Orkla ASA, has reported record-breaking sales and earnings for the first four months of 2024, with sales up 5% to NOK 10,897 million and earnings increased by 13% to NOK 2,390 million. The company saw growth across all segments and regions, despite increasing costs affecting operational margins. Amidst global geopolitical challenges, Jotun remains optimistic about its potential for continued profitable growth.

