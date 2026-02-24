JOST Werke SE (XTRA:JST) Price Target Increased by 11.64% to 78.28

The average one-year price target for JOST Werke SE (XTRA:JST) has been revised to 78,28 € / share. This is an increase of 11.64% from the prior estimate of 70,12 € dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 74,74 € to a high of 88,20 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.32% from the latest reported closing price of 67,30 € / share.

JOST Werke SE Maintains 2.23% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.23%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in JOST Werke SE. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 27.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JST is 0.04%, an increase of 1.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.92% to 927K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 437K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 113K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 71K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JST by 2.36% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 40K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JST by 2.80% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 39K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JST by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.