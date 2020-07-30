Joshua Wong says his disqualification from Hong Kong poll "invalid and ridiculous"

HONG KONG, July 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong said on Friday the reasons for disqualifying him from running in elections for the legislature were "invalid and ridiculous."

Wong said in a statement Hong Kong's new national security was a "legal weapon used against dissidents".

On Thursday, Hong Kong disqualified a dozen pro-democracy candidates from running in a key election, including Wong, citing reasons including collusion with foreign forces and opposition to the new China-imposed national security laws.

(Reporting by Yoyo Chow; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((annemarie.roantree@thomsonreuters.com; +852 97387151; Reuters Messaging: annemarie.roantree.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.