Joshua Kazam Is The Co-Founder & Director of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) And They Just Picked Up 6.2% More Shares

Potential Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) shareholders may wish to note that the Co-Founder & Director, Joshua Kazam, recently bought US$189k worth of stock, paying US$12.60 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 6.2%.

Allogene Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-Founder, David Chang, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$791k worth of shares at a price of US$38.57 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$13.28. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In total, Allogene Therapeutics insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ALLO Insider Trading Volume January 16th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Allogene Therapeutics insiders own 8.4% of the company, worth about US$159m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Allogene Therapeutics Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by an insider suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Allogene Therapeutics. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Allogene Therapeutics that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

