Joshin Denki’s Nara Store Achieves Top Energy Efficiency

Joshin Denki Co., Ltd. has achieved the highest ZEB certification for its new Nara store, emphasizing its commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability through innovative energy-saving technologies and renewable energy usage. The store’s design incorporates advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, efficient lighting, and solar power, reducing energy consumption by over 102%. This aligns with the company’s dedication to creating a socially and environmentally responsible future.

