Joshin Denki’s Nara Store Achieves Top Energy Efficiency

Joshin Denki Co., Ltd. (JP:8173) has released an update.
Joshin Denki Co., Ltd. has achieved the highest ZEB certification for its new Nara store, emphasizing its commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability through innovative energy-saving technologies and renewable energy usage. The store’s design incorporates advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, efficient lighting, and solar power, reducing energy consumption by over 102%. This aligns with the company’s dedication to creating a socially and environmentally responsible future.
