Josh Kushner’s Thrive Capital Raises Another $3B To Invest In Startups

Thrive Capital, the New York-based venture firm founded by Josh Kushner, has raised $3 billion for its eighth fund, it reported Thursday.

The firm invests across sectors and stages. It has backed well-known consumer companies like Glossier and SKIMS, along with tech companies like Airtable and Stripe.

Search less. Close more.

Grow your revenue with all-in-one prospecting solutions powered by the leader in private-company data.

Thrive VIII will be made up of two funds, with $500 million allocated for early-stage investments, and $2.5 billion for late-stage investments, according to an announcement from the firm.

Some of Thrive Capital’s recent investments include:

Check Technologies (payroll infrastructure company, $75 million Series C)

Homebound (custom homebuilding company, $75 million Series C)

SKIMS (underwear and loungewear company, $240 million Series B)

Thrive Capital saw several of its portfolio companies exit last year, with Blend, Oscar Health and Warby Parker all going public, and startups including ClassPass and CodeAcademy being acquired.

Some of Thrive Capital’s other notable exits in the last year include:

Nubank ($41 billion valuation at IPO)

Robinhood ($32 billion valuation at IPO)

Affirm ($11.9 billion valuation at IPO)

The firm announced its most recent fund, the $2 billion Thrive VII, just over a year ago.

Illustration: Dom Guzman

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.