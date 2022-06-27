Joseph Schneier: Healthcare Can Be Affordable for Everyone

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Spiffy here! I’m back with the scoop on the entrepreneurial leaders of Planet Earth. As the only interplanetary journalist stationed on this blue planet, I’m thrilled to present this galactic exclusive with Joseph Schneier, the CEO of Trusty.care. Let’s see what he is doing to make a positive impact in the world.

Spiffy: Thanks for joining me, Joseph! Tell me, what challenge are you addressing?

Joseph: Glad to be with you, Spiffy! At Trusty.care, our mission is to make it possible for everyone to afford their healthcare costs.

Spiffy: A worthy cause! What motivated you to do it?

Joseph: Agreed! My motivation was sparked when my younger brother was in a near fatal car accident and did not have health insurance. The financial ramifications for our family would have been devastating if we hadn't found a way to get insurance to cover him retroactively. We don't want this to happen to anyone else.

Spiffy: I imagine preventing that is how you all at Trusty.care are working towards a more equitable world?

Joseph: Exactly. We are working to ensure that the 150 million Americans that don't get insurance from their employer are able to get access to the right coverage to make sure that they can afford their health care.

Spiffy: Super! Tell me about a recent milestone by Trusty.care. What impact does that make?

Joseph: We are proud that our product now touches ten million people, including American seniors, the self-employed, low-income individuals, and small business owners. It is exciting to see that each one of them is saving thousands a year on their healthcare costs.

Spiffy: That’s major—congrats! Please also share an experience when you faced failure and didn't give up. What did you learn from that experience?

Joseph: As a startup founder, you face failures and wins daily. In the last month, we partnered with a group that was not able to fulfill their part of the agreement. We had to accept that and bring in more of our team to help solve the problem that was created. What we learned is that we should have addressed the issue earlier instead of just hoping that things would improve.

Spiffy: Thank you for sharing that. What is something you've unexpectedly learned from someone recently?

Joseph: I learned that it is better to own your mistakes and learn from them. At the end of the day, any errors we make are my mistakes as a leader, and it is ultimately my responsibility to right any wrongs. An investor of mine really drilled that into me in the last few weeks.

Spiffy: Is there anything else you would love to tell our audience?

Joseph: Even startups with a strong social mission are hard. You need to be able to tie together business goals with a mission, and that sometimes makes it doubly hard, but the reward is seeing change in the world.

Spiffy: Thanks for speaking with me today, Joseph—it’s been an honor!

Joseph Schneier has been building mission-driven, technology-based startups for over 20 years in the education, healthcare, and insurance sectors. He also serves on the board of several LGBTQ non-profits, the LGBTQ Biden Council, and the District Attorney of Queens Advisory Council.(Nominated by Lorenzo Thione of Gaingels. First published on the Ladderworks website on June 27, 2022.)

© 2022 Ladderworks LLC. Edited by George Romar. Spiffy’s illustration by Shreyas Navare. For the Ladderworks digital curriculum to help K-3 kids advance the UN SDGs, visit Spiffy's Corner here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.