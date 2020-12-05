Joseph Otting Is The Director of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) And They Just Picked Up 97% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) should definitely note that the Director, Joseph Otting, recently paid US$90.00 per share to buy US$200k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 97%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Black Knight

The Non-Executive Chairman, William Foley, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$15m worth of shares at a price of US$62.26 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$88.86. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 5.5% of William Foley's stake.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$849k for 13.55k shares. On the other hand they divested 603.72k shares, for US$37m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Black Knight shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BKI Insider Trading Volume December 5th 2020

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Black Knight insiders own 3.9% of the company, worth about US$533m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Black Knight Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Black Knight stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Black Knight is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Black Knight has 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

