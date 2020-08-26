FG New America Acquisition, a blank check company led by Joseph Moglia targeting the insurtech and fintech industries, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $225 million in an initial public offering.



The Itasca, IL-based company plans to raise $225 million by offering 22.5 million units at a price of $10. Each unit consists of one share and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, FG New America Acquisition would command a market value of $282 million.



The company is led by Chairman Joseph Moglia, the former CEO and current Chairman of TD Ameritrade, CEO Larry Swets, the CEO of Itasca Capital (TSXV: ICL) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings (Nasdaq: PIH), CFO Hassan Baqar, the founder and managing member of Sequoia Financial and CFO of Itasca Capital, and President Kyle Cerminara, the co-founder and CEO of Fundamental Global Investors. The company intend to focus on technology businesses in the insurance and financial services industry with an enterprise value of approximately $300 million to $600 million.



The Itasca, IL-based company was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol FGNA.U. FG New America Acquisition filed confidentially on July 22, 2020. Piper Sandler and ThinkEquity are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Joseph Moglia's SPAC FG New America Acquisition files for a $225 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

